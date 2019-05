9PM: The Bruce Hwy was cleared around 9pm folllowing the b-double rollover.

3.30PM: The Bruce Hwy remains blocked 15 kilometres north of Mount Larcom with diversions via Gentle Annie Road.

NOON: THE BRUCE highway is blocked in both directions near Mt Larcom following a truck rollover.

The highway remains blocked 15km north of Mt Larcom however a diversion is in place via Gentle Annie rd.