Bruce Highway upgrade in LNP promise

Geoff has been working for the QT since August 2011 covering Ipswich’s rural areas. He started working for APN in January 2010 with the Chinchilla News in western Queensland after growing up on a grain farm. Geoff spends his time out of work watching far too much sport following the Reds, the Broncos and various American teams.

LNP leader Tim Nicholls has promised to improve Bundaberg's trade links with a multimillion dollar Bruce Hwy upgrade.

Speaking at fruit processing facility Austchilli on Monday, Mr Nicholls said a government he led would invest $3.8 million to help upgrade the $21 million Bruce Highway curve re-alignment at Miriam Vale. The remaining $17.2 million would come from the Federal Government.

Earlier in the campaign Labor announced, if it was elected, it would begin an $8.5 billion Bruce Hwy Upgrade Program. It also relied on federal funding.

Mr Nicholls said the project was part of the LNP's 10-year Bruce Hwy Action Plan.

He said the Wide Bay had missed out on needed infrastructure investment.

"This is why I am committing $3.8 million to help deliver the Bruce Hwy - Miriam Vale curve re-alignment upgrade to make is safer for all Queenslanders travelling this section of road," he said.

"This is a dangerous corner and our commitment will see lives potentially saved."

Mr Nicholls said companies like Austchilli relied on quality road infrastructure to get their products to market.

"They need safe and secure lines of communication and transport. The way they do that is through the Bruce Highway," he said.

The announcement comes as Labor continues to push for the Brisbane Cross River Rail. Deputy Premier Jackie Trad said an Infrastructure Association of Queensland report found southeast businesses were calling out for the project.

"Cross River Rail will create a rail expressway for the entire South East Queensland region, providing fast turn up and go services from the Sunshine Coast to the Gold Coast and Manly out to Ipswich," she said.

"It will create 7700 jobs for our economy and we have already awarded minor contracts to local construction firms in the southeast for work including demolishing the GoPrint site to make way for the new train station right next to the Gabba."

The LNP's program also includes funding for:

* Liverpool Creek to Cowley Break Road re-alignment

* Bowen intersection upgrade

* Collinsvale Road intersection upgrade

* Proserpine - Shute Harbour Road intersection upgrade

* Mackay Northern Access Upgrade - stage two

* Buxton Road intersection upgrade

* Gympie approaches intersection upgrade

* Meunga, Sunbeam and Lily Creek deviation

* Svensson Road intersection upgrade

* Fast track the Goorganga Plains Bruce Hwy

* Currajong Creek bridge upgrade. -NewsRegional