Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
News

Man killed after trucks collide on Bruce Hwy

by Danielle O’Neal
25th Nov 2020 5:20 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

 

A truck driver has been killed in a collision with another truck on the Bruce Hwy near Townsville.

A 64-year-old Gulliver man sustained significant injuries when the B-double he was driving collided with a semi-trailer and rolled down an embankment at Stuart about 10.10pm Tuesday.

The man died at the scene.

The 61-year-old driver of the semi-trailer was taken to Townsville University Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The Bruce Hwy was still closed at 3am today as authorities work to repair damage to the road and remove extensive debris.

Diversions are in place and will be for some time.

The Forensic Crash Unit is investigating

 

 

Originally published as Bruce Hwy blocked following serious truck crash

More Stories

Show More
bruce highway fatal townsville truck crash

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        The exchanges before the alleged attempted murder

        Premium Content The exchanges before the alleged attempted murder

        Crime BAD blood from before the accused and alleged victim even met face-to-face was a key element leading up to the alleged attempted murder, a court heard.

        Victims honoured in National Road Safety Week

        Premium Content Victims honoured in National Road Safety Week

        Motoring In 2019, 32 people died on roads in the Central Region - 14.6 per cent of the QLD...

        $50k funding allocated to community clubs

        Premium Content $50k funding allocated to community clubs

        Community See who were the successful applicants of the Community Assistance Program and the...

        Aspen Lad lights up track in jump-out heat

        Premium Content Aspen Lad lights up track in jump-out heat

        Horses Young speedster appears to have strengthened from his recent spell.