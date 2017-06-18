Bruce Hwy blocked north of Rocky due to crash

Emergency services have been called to the crash on the Bruce Highway at the Terranova Rd

5.54PM: ONE vehicle is sitting halfway across the Bruce Highway, north of Rockhampton, blocking traffic, after a crash this afternoon.

Reports indicate there were no people trapped in either of the two vehicles involved, however, there is a lot of debris on the road.

It is believed the southbound lane is definitely blocked and emergency services crews are working to clear the northbound lane.

The accident occurred at the Terranova Rd intersection at Glenlee.

5.47PM: TWO vehicles have been involved in a crash north of Rockhampton.

Emergency services have been called to the crash on the Bruce Highway at the Terranova Rd intersection at Glenlee where it is believed the cars are blocking the highway.

Initial reports indicate people are trapped in the vehicles and there is glass all over the road.