Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Emergency services are on the scene of a crash north of Townsville. Picture: file
Emergency services are on the scene of a crash north of Townsville. Picture: file
News

Bruce Hwy closed after car hits tree

by Danielle O’Neal
5th Jul 2020 8:02 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE Bruce Highway is closed in both directions after a car crashed into a tree north of Townsville.

Emergency services were called to the single-vehicle crash on the Bruce Highway at Coolbie about 5.45pm.

A man was freed from the car from the with lower-leg injuries and suspected head injuries.

He is conscious and breathing.

It is understood he was the sole occupant of the vehicle.

Police have advised motorists to avoid the area and estimate the highway will remain closed until 8pm.

Originally published as Bruce Hwy closed after car hits tree

More Stories

bruce highway crash editors picks

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Market remains strong at CQLX prime cattle sale

        premium_icon Market remains strong at CQLX prime cattle sale

        News ‘It was a very good sale across the board. Steers were particularly sought-after.’

        Kids get messy as popular art program moves online

        premium_icon Kids get messy as popular art program moves online

        News Rockhampton Art Gallery’s Messy Mondays has been the place to go for young children...

        NQ First makes splash with uranium mining and $2b road plan

        premium_icon NQ First makes splash with uranium mining and $2b road plan

        News NQ First leader Jason Costigan is putting forward ambitious election promises to...

        Elderly man injured in rollover on highway

        premium_icon Elderly man injured in rollover on highway

        News Ambulance officers are treating the 70-year-old man for several injuries after the...