Bruce Hwy closure fails to dampen Jeff's spirit

Jeff Baker from Brisbane was stranded near Bajool by the rising flood waters.

HE has traveled the roads of the north many times but in Jeff Baker's 69 years he hasn't seen Rockhampton so wet.

Brisbane based Jeff made his way up to Rockhampton earlier this week for work, which see's him move and relocate U-trucks all over the place.

Bajool flooding: Fast flowing water across the Bruce Highway near Bajool.

But now the larrikin, who's humour was no means dampened by the rain, is stuck on the Rocky side of Bajool after one of the bridges along the Bruce Highway went under water this morning.

Flowing too quickly to cross, the bridge was blocked off by police, leaving a long line of truckies and holiday makers stranded with no where to go.

Jeff said his trip was nothing but blue skies until yesterday when the weather took a turn for the worse.

Flood waters have cut off the Bruce Highway near Bajool. Matty Holdsworth

"Things were going really well until probably sometime after lunch yesterday when all the cloudy skies and drizzle started and it got heavier and heavier as I headed north," he said.

"All last night in my hotel I could hear this rain pelting down, oh goodness and it didn't sound good.

"My worst fears have been realised, here we are at Bajool, the roads blocked and still rising but I've still got my sense of humour and my health."

Jeff says while the amount of rain is probably too much water for a lot of people he looks forward to the replenishment and full damns it will bring.

"I come up this way often and I always remark on how dry Rockhampton looks time and time again,"he said.

"I haven't quite seen it like this with so much water around in all the years I've been travelling north.

"I'm 69 and there is always a first for everything."

Jeff who is travelling with a work mate planned on biding his time by playing a few games on his phone and even joked about searching for a nearby pub.

But in reality the two workers knew if the water didn't go down soon they were spending another night in Rockhampton.

"It is a waiting game for us now, I don't have much food, I've only got a bottle of water actually so we'll have to see what happens," he said.

"We might have to turn around to Rockhampton, I'm diabetic also so I have my medication but I do need food."