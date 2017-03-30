29°
News

Bruce Hwy closure fails to dampen Jeff's spirit

Zhanae Conway-Dodd
| 30th Mar 2017 11:12 AM Updated: 12:12 PM
Jeff Baker from Brisbane was stranded near Bajool by the rising flood waters.
Jeff Baker from Brisbane was stranded near Bajool by the rising flood waters. Matty Holdsworth

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

HE has traveled the roads of the north many times but in Jeff Baker's 69 years he hasn't seen Rockhampton so wet.

Brisbane based Jeff made his way up to Rockhampton earlier this week for work, which see's him move and relocate U-trucks all over the place.

But now the larrikin, who's humour was no means dampened by the rain, is stuck on the Rocky side of Bajool after one of the bridges along the Bruce Highway went under water this morning.

Flowing too quickly to cross, the bridge was blocked off by police, leaving a long line of truckies and holiday makers stranded with no where to go.

Jeff said his trip was nothing but blue skies until yesterday when the weather took a turn for the worse.

 

Flood waters have cut off the Bruce Highway near Bajool.
Flood waters have cut off the Bruce Highway near Bajool. Matty Holdsworth

"Things were going really well until probably sometime after lunch yesterday when all the cloudy skies and drizzle started and it got heavier and heavier as I headed north," he said.

"All last night in my hotel I could hear this rain pelting down, oh goodness and it didn't sound good.

"My worst fears have been realised, here we are at Bajool, the roads blocked and still rising but I've still got my sense of humour and my health."

 

Jeff says while the amount of rain is probably too much water for a lot of people he looks forward to the replenishment and full damns it will bring.

"I come up this way often and I always remark on how dry Rockhampton looks time and time again,"he said.

"I haven't quite seen it like this with so much water around in all the years I've been travelling north.

"I'm 69 and there is always a first for everything."

 

Flood waters have cut off the Bruce Highway near Bajool.
Flood waters have cut off the Bruce Highway near Bajool. Matty Holdsworth

Jeff who is travelling with a work mate planned on biding his time by playing a few games on his phone and even joked about searching for a nearby pub.

But in reality the two workers knew if the water didn't go down soon they were spending another night in Rockhampton.

"It is a waiting game for us now, I don't have much food, I've only got a bottle of water actually so we'll have to see what happens," he said.

"We might have to turn around to Rockhampton, I'm diabetic also so I have my medication but I do need food."

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Topics:  bruce hwy closure cq floods cyclone debbie floods 2017 get your floaties rockhampton underwater spirits high

BREAKING: 'Torrential' flash floods throughout Rocky suburb

BREAKING: 'Torrential' flash floods throughout Rocky suburb

A ROCKHAMPTON suburb has been inundated by a series of flash floods.

Rocky disaster boss: Time to 'activate' response now

"DETERIORATING" weather across CQ leads to response.

UPDATE: Schools shut down as flash floods inundate CQ

CLOSED: As ex-Cyclone Debbie tears through the region, schools are closing.

Number of emergency school closures skyrockets as Debbie bears down

UPDATE: Mt Morgan on No 7 Dam evacuation alert

Water spills at the Mt Morgan No 7 Dam

The dam level is now 0.8m above the spillway

Local Partners

One man, five puppets, countless laughs

World famous ventriloquist, David Strassman brings unique brand of comedy to Rockhampton for start of national tour in May

Fuel Frenzy

Win a $1,000 Fuel Voucher
Learn More

Big hearts beat in tiny CQ town

SHOWING SUPPORT: Sean and Leigh Macdonald from the Stanwell Store are organising a Colour Cut Shave for a Cure to raise money to fight cancer.

Leigh and Sean McDonald celebrate first anniversay of Stanwell Stop

Students go from sporting field to centre stage

CENTRE STAGE: The Cathedral College students Lucy Busby and Joseph Lewis ready to take their lead roles in Footloose.

The Cathedral College production set to get toes tapping

Future Islands gear up for Splendour gig

Future Islands is an American synthpop band composed of Gerrit Welmers (keyboards and programming), William Cashion (bass, acoustic and electric guitars), and Samuel T. Herring (lyrics and vocals).

Their new album is "music from the heart than from the mind".

WHAT'S ON: Your guide to events across the region this weekend

SHAKEN, NOT STIRRRED: Jasmine Rout , Simon Roe and other CQUniversity Hospitality students will serve up martinis at a Martini Sampler Session at the Willby's Training Restaurant this weekend.

There's something for everyone happening in CQ

Iron Fist packs a weak punch

Reviewer Tamara MacKenzie shares her view of the latest defender Iron Fist

Bea's parting gift: The Freak's in the frame

Pamela Rabe stars as Joan Ferguson in a scene from season five of the TV series Wentworth.

Gripping prison drama Wentworth returns for a volatile fifth season.

Students go from sporting field to centre stage

CENTRE STAGE: The Cathedral College students Lucy Busby and Joseph Lewis ready to take their lead roles in Footloose.

The Cathedral College production set to get toes tapping

What's on the big screen this week

A scene from the movie The Lego Batman Movie.

LEGO Batman and Scarlett Johansson take on Beauty and the Beast.

MOVIE REVIEW: Crazy Boss Baby story is a little far-fetched

A scene from the movie The Boss Baby.

After nailing Trump, Alec Baldwin’s career takes a strange detour.

MKR’s Amy blasts Josh’s ‘sl*t’ slur

Amy Murr, pictured with brother Tyson, said rival contestant Josh Meeuwissen crossed the line when he called her a ‘sl*t’.

AMY responds after being called a ‘sl*t’ by MKR’s villain Josh.

MKR recap: The ‘slut’ comment that shocked everyone

Yep, MKR’s Josh has done it again.

JOSH has always been annoying, but this time he went way too far.

3 BAY POWERED SHED! BORE! 4047m2 LOT! SOLAR PANELS! 4 BEDS &amp; 2 BATHS. $420,000

651 Montgomerie Street, Lakes Creek 4701

House 4 2 3 $420,000

If you are looking for a home with a difference that captures an easy going rural lifestyle blended with a tropical retreat, close to the city, then look no...

Granny Flat, Huge Property at Glenlee on 2 acres approx.

41 Swadling Avenue, Glenlee 4711

House 6 3 10 $659,000

Wow Wow Wow this 6 bedroom plus office home is massive and will suit the larger family looking for room for everyone to spread out. Will also suit the family...

Lot 3 Bushpea Court, Forest Park

18 (Lot 3) Bushpea Court, Norman Gardens 4701

Residential Land Located in the well maintained Estate of Forest Park in Norman Gardens ... $166,900

Located in the well maintained Estate of Forest Park in Norman Gardens is Lot 3, a well-proportioned 702m2 home site ready for you to build your dream home on now.

Large Family Home with all the Extras!

19 Monte Carlo Avenue, Zilzie 4710

House 4 2 2 Offers Over...

You will fall in love with the space and quality of this GJ Gardner home! 280m2 of comfortable family living enhanced by 9ft. ceilings with extra features to...

A Triumph of Design on the Range

16 Considine Street, The Range 4700

House 4 2 2 $469,000

If you're looking for that unique home that has style and character, then this is for you! Situated in a quiet street, in an elevated position in the prestige...

Queenslander with kitchenette and rumpus under

28 Nicholson Street, Allenstown 4700

House 3 2 2 $349,000

This charming Queenslander offers exactly what you would expect, tongue and groove walls, lofty high ceilings, gorgeous pine floors and character, it just feels...

Family Home with Sparkling Pool

12 Carara Drive, Kawana 4701

House 3 1 3 $339,000

You will not believe your eyes when you see this beautifully presented low-set brick home at this very affordable price. Positioned in a quiet, family friendly...

SET WITHIN MINUTES OF NORTH SIDE PLAZA!

132 Thozet Road, Koongal 4701

House 3 1 2 $225,000

Defined by its character these BIG DOUBLE GABLES ALWAYS represent GREAT VALUE on any big quarter acre block such as THIS! - Capturing SIZE, CONVIENIENCE & ROOM...

Fabulous Lowset Brick/Amazing Views/Perfect Private Setting - Just Off Feez Street - Selling Now!

406 Feez Street, Norman Gardens 4701

House 3 1 2 $305,000

What a fantastic Property - a brilliant elevated location with stunning city and panoramic views, 760m2 block, superb lowset brick home and easy care landscaped...

Stunning, Cool, Family Home With Shed -Ony $449,000!

13 Neish Court, Norman Gardens 4701

House 4 2 2 $449,000

You will absolutely love this vibrant, cool, comfortable, a/c, lowset brick family home, perfectly located in a quiet cul de sac street, in the heart of Norman...

Calling all renovators at heart

Solid home on 617sq m between beach and CBD development

This is what Sunshine Coast living is all about

Life's a breeze at stylish Alexandra Headland apartment

Timing pays dividends in Kawana health hub precinct

DCIM\114MEDIA

Construction starts at Sunshine Coast mixed-use project in Birtinya

Coffee king snaps up gym

Mooloolaba Healthworks site sells for $2.1million

Luxury hotel expands $400m water park development

Developer to push on with second stage of massive new water park

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!