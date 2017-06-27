Bruce Hwy crash as thick fog blankets region

THICK fog has blanketed the Rockhampton region this morning prompting a warning to motorists.

With very poor visibility due to the fog, motorists are urged to drive to the conditions and turn on their headlights.

It is understood visibility is particularly poor on the Bruce Hwy just south of Rockhampton, with a Morning Bulletin reporter saying the fog, combined with road works in the area, is proving a headache for drivers.

The reporter said it was very difficult to see temporary traffic lights and signage erected in the area of the road works and there had been quite a few near misses.

It is understood a crash has just occurred on the Bruce Hwy at Bajool. Reports indicate a truck may be involved.

Emergency services are responding.

Tips for driving in fog:

Drive only if it's necessary

Use your headlights, but not your high-beam

When visibility is severely limited, find a safe place to park, away from travel lanes, and wait for conditions to improve

Stay focused on the road

Roll down your window to help you hear other traffic on the road

Allow more distance between vehicles

Adjust the defroster and windshield wiper speed as necessary

Don't drift - stay in your lane

The fog is also affecting air traffic with two flights from Brisbane scheduled to land in Rockhampton at 7.30am being delayed. An 8am flight out of Rockhampton has also been delayed as a result.