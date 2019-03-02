Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The crash came after a car rolled near the Sunshine Coast Solar Farm on Yandina Coolum Rd at Valdora shortly after midnight.
The crash came after a car rolled near the Sunshine Coast Solar Farm on Yandina Coolum Rd at Valdora shortly after midnight. Contributed
News

Bruce Hwy crash, three in hospital after solar-farm rollover

Stuart Cumming
by
2nd Mar 2019 8:44 AM | Updated: 8:58 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A BRUCE Hwy crash and another rollover at Valdora have resulted in three people being hospitalised overnight.

Paramedics were called to the southbound lanes of the highway, just south of the Caloundra Rd interchange, at 1.20am.

They took one person to Sunshine Coast University Hospital in a stable condition.

It came after a car rolled near the Sunshine Coast Solar Farm on Yandina Coolum Rd at Valdora shortly after midnight.

Paramedics took two people, both in stable conditions, to Sunshine Coast University Hospital as a result.

bruce hwy caloundra crash editors picks solar farm sunshine coast valdora
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    Fairbairn down to 10%, but take a look under the surface

    premium_icon Fairbairn down to 10%, but take a look under the surface

    Environment 'It's a mile of water... I can look outside my window and I can't even see the other side'

    Carmichael could be back in motion as Dept and Adani meet

    premium_icon Carmichael could be back in motion as Dept and Adani meet

    Business What came of the meeting between the Indian miner and the DES?

    More flight routes could be on the cards for Rockhampton

    premium_icon More flight routes could be on the cards for Rockhampton

    News Direct flights to major national centre a possibility

    Mayor responds to claims of unrest and upheaval at Council

    premium_icon Mayor responds to claims of unrest and upheaval at Council

    Opinion 'LSC has had three CEOs in five years..not a lot of stability there'

    • 2nd Mar 2019 10:29 AM