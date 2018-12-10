Menu
A man and a teenage boy have been hurt and will be hospitalised after a truck crash at Beerburrum on the Bruce Highway. Image via 7 News Sunshine Coast.
News

Bruce Hwy bedlam: Man trapped, boy hurt in horror smash

Matty Holdsworth
by
10th Dec 2018 3:59 PM | Updated: 4:42 PM

UPDATE 4:40PM: PARAMEDICS are working to stabilise a man trapped by his leg in the wreckage of a prime mover crash on the Bruce Hwy, Elimbah.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Service spokeswoman said firefighters were on standby with hydraulic equipment to help free the patient, aged in his 40s.

He had not been extricated as of 4.35pm.

Three QFES crews were called to the scene about 3.30pm.
 

EARLIER 4.20PM: A MAN was trapped in the wreckage of his truck after it crashed on the Bruce Highway at Beerburrum this afternoon, with a teenage boy also hurt. 

Six Queensland Ambulance Service crews raced to the scene, 1km south of the Red Road overpass at 3.27pm. 

The adult man, believed to be in his 40s, was trapped and required Queensland Fire and Emergency Services crews to free him. 

He sustained a leg injury, while the boy is being treated for spinal precautions. 

Both are expected to be transported to Sunshine Coast University Hospital in stable conditions. 

Department of Transport and Main Roads said lanes are blocked heading southbound towards Brisbane and long delays are to be expected.  

More to come. 

INITIAL: A PERSON is reportedly entrapped in a vehicle on the Bruce Highway at Beerburrum after a crash involving a truck at 3.27pm.

Queensland Ambulance Service critical care paramedics are en route to the scene, 1km south of the Red Road overpass.

QAS reported a person to be trapped in their vehicle at 3.50pm.

Department of Transport and Main Roads said lanes are blocked heading southbound towards Brisbane and long delays are to be expected.

