Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Traffic congestion on the Bruce Hwy between the Sunshine Coast and Brisbane is causing major delays. Picture: Supplied
Traffic congestion on the Bruce Hwy between the Sunshine Coast and Brisbane is causing major delays. Picture: Supplied
News

Bruce Hwy hit by 30km congestion nightmare

27th Jan 2020 11:27 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

MOTORISTS travelling south from the Sunshine Coast to Brisbane face nightmare traffic conditions today with already 30km of congestion over a 50km stretch of the Bruce Hwy.

How to avoid Coast's worst public holiday chokepoints

RACQ has urged patience with conditions expected to get worse over the next eight hours.

The heaviest congestion is located on the stretch between Forest Glen and Tanawha, but congestion is rapidly building south of Palmview.

Motorists are also experiencing extensive delays south of Beerburrum.

bruce highway editors picks motoring public holiday travel

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        LNP angst over updated Rookwood Weir timeline

        premium_icon LNP angst over updated Rookwood Weir timeline

        News There is going to be a wait before we get clarity regarding the project.

        PHOTO GALLERY: Celebrating Australia Day on the coast

        premium_icon PHOTO GALLERY: Celebrating Australia Day on the coast

        News There was plenty of fun to be had on Yeppoon’s foreshore yesterday.

        New furry-friendly business opens in town

        premium_icon New furry-friendly business opens in town

        News The shop plans to sell birds, fish and guinea pigs and will specialise in tailored...

        Youngter’s big hearted gesture for Rocky Zoo

        premium_icon Youngter’s big hearted gesture for Rocky Zoo

        News Six-year-old’s plan to collect and recycle cans, with hopes to later cash them in...