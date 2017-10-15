Bruce Hwy horror: Vehicle crashes 500m from serious CQ rollover

The RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Service on scene of a serious rollover 15km south of St Lawrence this morning. Another car has since crashed only 500m away.

ANOTHER vehicle has crashed on the Bruce Hwy in CQ, only hours on and 500 metres away from a serious rollover.

Emergency Services are at the scene 15km south of St Lawrence, after a vehicle came off the road and into a ditch with three men on board.

Paramedics are treating all three patients at the site, which is half-kilometre away from where a LandCruiser rolled injuring two people about 7.40am.

This latest crash occurred about 12.05pm, no one has been transported at this time.

The Queensland Police Service did not have information on the crash as at 1pm.

The section of the Bruce Hwy had been closed in the area this morning as the RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue landed and loaded a 51-year-old patient.

She and her son, 22, were injured during the crash and both were taken to the Rockhampton Hospital.

The stretch of road reopened 11.30am, and the Queensland Police Service do not report any obstructions to traffic at this time.

Further north, a 13-year-old boy was killed when he and two others rolled off the Bruce Hwy and into Gillinbin Creek, near Carmilla.

The woman driver, believed to be in her 40s, and boy passenger, aged nine, were both injured.

The woman was airlifted to the Mackay Base Hospital for her injuries.

The Forensic Crash Unit is investigating.