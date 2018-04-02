Bruce Hwy re-opens after truck roll-over blocks both lanes

A truck roll-over blocked both lanes of the Bruce Hwy this morning, 6km north of Marlborough.

UPDATE 10.20am: TRAFFIC is moving again after a truck roll-over blocked both lanes of the Bruce Hwy this morning.

Queensland Police Service confirmed the highway was reopened 6km north of Marlborough around 10.15am.

The driver of the truck was reportedly out of the vehicle and suffered no in injures.

A witness on scene said he was "up and walking” after reportedly going "off the road and when he's come back on he's rolled on its side”.

INITIAL STORY: BOTH lanes of the Bruce Hwy are closed after a crash north of Rockhampton.

Queensland Police Service are on scene at an accident 10km north of Marlborough which has cut both lanes of the major state highway.

It is unknown how many vehicles have been involved or if there are any injuries.

The Morning Bulletin will update readers with more information when the situation becomes clear.