Bruce Hwy resealing works to begin tomorrow until Thursday

RESEALING will be happening on the Bruce Highway north of St Lawrence between Middle Creek and Freshwater Creek.

The works are scheduled to start from (today) and go until Thursday.

Works will occur 7.30am–5pm.

Single-lane operation will be in place.

Due to the nature of the ­resealing work, some intermittent closures to both directions will be required.

Delays of up to 20 minutes can be expected.

Department of Transport and Main Roads is advising drivers to make allowance for extra travel time.

For current information and road closures, visit

qldtraffic.qld.gov.au