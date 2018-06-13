Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Bruce Hwy terror as truck tyre smashes into car

Sarah Barnham
by
13th Jun 2018 10:28 AM

THE OWNER of a blue Falcon involved in a scary ordeal on the Bruce Highway yesterday is hoping someone, somewhere caught the incident on dash cam.

At about 11.45am Michelle Weston said she was was driving her blue Ford Falcon ute north of the Puma service station at Curra when the tyre of a nearby truck came hurtling towards her car.

She said the tyre hit her ute causing serious damage.

 

Michelle Weston said she was was driving her blue Ford Falcon ute north of the Puma service station at Curra when the tyre of a nearby truck came hurtling towards her car.
Michelle Weston said she was was driving her blue Ford Falcon ute north of the Puma service station at Curra when the tyre of a nearby truck came hurtling towards her car.

Ms Weston said she was travelling south and the truck was travelling in the opposite direction.

She said the driver of truck did not stop after the incident and is hoping someone caught the events on their dash cam footage.

"There were lots of travellers, I'm crossing fingers someone has seen something that can help," she said.

bruce highway curra dadh cam dash cam footage service station sunshine coast traffic crash
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    Rockhampton Show showcases what CQ has to offer

    Rockhampton Show showcases what CQ has to offer

    News CROWDS begin to pour into the showgrounds as show kicks off

    Landry hits out at political correctness going overboard

    Landry hits out at political correctness going overboard

    Council News After RRC's controversial video was taken down for lacking diversity

    How Instagram is making QLD's micro fashion businesses

    How Instagram is making QLD's micro fashion businesses

    Lifestyle Social media is making the careers of QLD creators.

    OPINION: Diversity now firmly on the agenda

    premium_icon OPINION: Diversity now firmly on the agenda

    Opinion The Morning Bulletin responds to Mayor's criticism of video fallout

    Local Partners