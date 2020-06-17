Bruce shares memories from decades of reading the Bully

Bruce McKenzie has been an avid reader of The Morning Bulletin for years and has featured a few times over time.

Bruce McKenzie has been an avid reader of The Morning Bulletin for years and has featured a few times over time.

AVID reader Bruce McKenzie. 91, cannot count how many copies of The Morning Bulletin he has read over the decades.

Mr McKenzie was raised around Alton Downs before moving to Duaringa in 1951 to work on the family property, "Pearl Creek".

He returned back to Rockhampton in 1967 and it was here he began religiously reading the paper every day.

For the past 53 years at the least, The Bulletin has been part of his morning routine.

He gets it delivered to his house and reads it while eating his breakfast.

He will always read the sports section, particularly well-known racing identity and former journalist's Tony McMahon.

He always gets enjoyments out of the opinion pages, reading the editorial, SMS's and letters.

"And I check the funeral notices to see who is here and who is not here and hope mine is not there," Mr McKenzie said.

An cattleman from back in the day, Mr McKenzie is a regular fixture at the Gracemere cattle sales, having attended the sales since they were at the Rockhampton Showgrounds.

Stories on cattle and weather always interest him.

Next Saturday will be The Morning Bulletin's last print edition as the paper moves to online content only.

Mr McKenzie was somewhat sad at the news but said it was the way of the future, labelling technology as an "evil necessity."

His morning routine will feel a bit like "cutting off his right hand".

There will be regional pages featuring news from Gladstone, Emerald and Rockhampton in the Courier-Mail.

While Mr McKenzie is a "smoke signal" man himself he won't be turning to online but plans to read the Courier-Mail.