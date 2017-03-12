Bruce upgrades underway, but what about the Cap Hwy?

JR Lang with his Western Star Prime Mover said the stretch of Bruce Hwy in Centreal Queensland is 'appalling'. Photo Allan Reinikka / The Morning Bulletin

MAJOR works have begun on Rockhampton's busy northern freight corridor.

The first step in the Bruce Hwy Rockhampton Northern Access Upgrade is under way as excavation works begin to lay a 600mm waterline between Yeppoon Rd and Ramsey Creek, Parkhurst to replace the above-ground pipes.

Ultimately, the stretch will become a four-lane road with upgraded drainage, improved lighting facilities and bus stops as part of the $120 million pledge from the Federal and State governments.

But the development has some Morning Bulletin readers asking for a timeline on the Capricorn Hwy duplication works from the Yeppen Rd roundabout to Gracemere.

The LNP pledged $60 million towards the four-lane highway during the 2016 federal election campaign, while the state pledged $75 million.

But little has been said since on the job touted to create jobs and improve traffic flow on the stretch of highway, used by thousands of motorists each day.

Ms Landry said the Federal Government will make an announcement on the project in the near future, but a start date and timeline remains unknown.

"We put the money up, we give it to the state and then it's organised basically through them with Main Roads Department, so it really comes down to when the engineers are ready, then it goes out tender,” she said.

But things appear well on track on the north side of town, with Rockhampton Region councillor and Water and Waste Committee chair Neil Fisher confident the Yaamba Rd pipeline works put them on, if not ahead, of schedule.

In August last year, the Federal Government committed up to $96.8 million over the two-stage project, bringing forward $13.8 million in funding for stage one.

On Friday, Capricornia MP Michelle Landry met with Cr Fisher and Cr Rose Swadling as Fitzroy River Water began excavation works to replace the above-ground trunk lines which supply water to the northern suburbs or Rockhampton and up to The Caves.

Cr Fisher said the existing infrastructure had always been an "impediment”, but this work was the first step in improving the vital transport corridor that would ultimately lead to "economic gain” for the community.

"So in the next few days you'll start seeing a lot of activity with the excavators digging the trenching and council's planning to be on time, if not ahead of time, so we can see the next part of this infrastructure come together,” he said.

Cr Swadling noted the positive impact the duplicated highway would have on schools in the area, as well as businesses such as motels given the improved northern access to the city.

Ms Landry added the four- lane highway would see improved traffic flow, as well as "give us a lot more jobs for the area”.

She said the upgrades fitted within the master

plan to eventually build the Rockhampton Ring Road from the

Yeppen roundabout along the western side of the airport, to a third bridge crossing before connecting with the Bruce Hwy at Parkhurst.

Again, a start date and time frame for this project is unknown.

"Council needs to talk to us about what they want.

"I don't think that the plans are all drawn up for that, Main Roads are still working on that,” Ms Landry said.

"At this stage I don't think there's enough traffic from the main roads feedback to warrant the bridge.”

Ms Landry said the more than $1 billion ring road price tag would also have to be lowered for the project to go ahead.

"What we would like to see when that does happen, council can rezone that area as industrial around airport area, link in with the airport, with defence and have industry out there, so eventually when we

make an international airport we have got the buildings out there ready to use,” she said.

"There's still a lot of work to be done on that.”