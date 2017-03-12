34°
Community

Bruce upgrades underway, but what about the Cap Hwy?

Amber Hooker
| 12th Mar 2017 5:14 PM
JR Lang with his Western Star Prime Mover said the stretch of Bruce Hwy in Centreal Queensland is 'appalling'. Photo Allan Reinikka / The Morning Bulletin
JR Lang with his Western Star Prime Mover said the stretch of Bruce Hwy in Centreal Queensland is 'appalling'. Photo Allan Reinikka / The Morning Bulletin Allan Reinikka ROK010612atruck1

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

MAJOR works have begun on Rockhampton's busy northern freight corridor.

The first step in the Bruce Hwy Rockhampton Northern Access Upgrade is under way as excavation works begin to lay a 600mm waterline between Yeppoon Rd and Ramsey Creek, Parkhurst to replace the above-ground pipes.

Ultimately, the stretch will become a four-lane road with upgraded drainage, improved lighting facilities and bus stops as part of the $120 million pledge from the Federal and State governments.

Excavation works begin along Yaamba Rd to lay a new 600mm trunk in the first step towards the Norther Access Upgrade.
Excavation works begin along Yaamba Rd to lay a new 600mm trunk in the first step towards the Norther Access Upgrade. Facebook

But the development has some Morning Bulletin readers asking for a timeline on the Capricorn Hwy duplication works from the Yeppen Rd roundabout to Gracemere.

The LNP pledged $60 million towards the four-lane highway during the 2016 federal election campaign, while the state pledged $75 million.

But little has been said since on the job touted to create jobs and improve traffic flow on the stretch of highway, used by thousands of motorists each day.

READ: Who is waiting on who for the Cap Hwy duplication funds?

Ms Landry said the Federal Government will make an announcement on the project in the near future, but a start date and timeline remains unknown.

"We put the money up, we give it to the state and then it's organised basically through them with Main Roads Department, so it really comes down to when the engineers are ready, then it goes out tender,” she said.

But things appear well on track on the north side of town, with Rockhampton Region councillor and Water and Waste Committee chair Neil Fisher confident the Yaamba Rd pipeline works put them on, if not ahead, of schedule.

Work is underway on Bruce Highway in North Rocky. The Federal Government is spending $100 million. Bill Korte, Michelle Landry, Cr Rose Swadling pictured.
Work is underway on Bruce Highway in North Rocky. The Federal Government is spending $100 million. Bill Korte, Michelle Landry, Cr Rose Swadling pictured. Contributed

In August last year, the Federal Government committed up to $96.8 million over the two-stage project, bringing forward $13.8 million in funding for stage one.

On Friday, Capricornia MP Michelle Landry met with Cr Fisher and Cr Rose Swadling as Fitzroy River Water began excavation works to replace the above-ground trunk lines which supply water to the northern suburbs or Rockhampton and up to The Caves.

Cr Fisher said the existing infrastructure had always been an "impediment”, but this work was the first step in improving the vital transport corridor that would ultimately lead to "economic gain” for the community.

"So in the next few days you'll start seeing a lot of activity with the excavators digging the trenching and council's planning to be on time, if not ahead of time, so we can see the next part of this infrastructure come together,” he said.

JR Lang with his Western Star Prime Mover has said the stretch of Bruce Hwy in Centreal Queensland is &#39;appalling;. Photo Allan Reinikka / The Morning Bulletin
JR Lang with his Western Star Prime Mover has said the stretch of Bruce Hwy in Centreal Queensland is 'appalling;. Photo Allan Reinikka / The Morning Bulletin Allan Reinikka ROK010612atruck1

READ: The Bruce Hwy, a nightmare for Rockhampton truckies

Cr Swadling noted the positive impact the duplicated highway would have on schools in the area, as well as businesses such as motels given the improved northern access to the city.

Ms Landry added the four- lane highway would see improved traffic flow, as well as "give us a lot more jobs for the area”.

Rockhampton Northern Access Upgrade (stage 1) plans
Rockhampton Northern Access Upgrade (stage 1) plans Zhanae Conway-Dodd

She said the upgrades fitted within the master

plan to eventually build the Rockhampton Ring Road from the

Yeppen roundabout along the western side of the airport, to a third bridge crossing before connecting with the Bruce Hwy at Parkhurst.

Again, a start date and time frame for this project is unknown.

"Council needs to talk to us about what they want.

"I don't think that the plans are all drawn up for that, Main Roads are still working on that,” Ms Landry said.

"At this stage I don't think there's enough traffic from the main roads feedback to warrant the bridge.”

The "Rockhampton Bypass" (Rockhampton Ring Road) had been identified in the Queensland Government Bruce Highway Upgrade Strategy July 2011 for planning and corridor preservation in the next 5 to 10 years.
The "Rockhampton Bypass" (Rockhampton Ring Road) had been identified in the Queensland Government Bruce Highway Upgrade Strategy July 2011 for planning and corridor preservation in the next 5 to 10 years. Frazer Pearce

Ms Landry said the more than $1 billion ring road price tag would also have to be lowered for the project to go ahead.

"What we would like to see when that does happen, council can rezone that area as industrial around airport area, link in with the airport, with defence and have industry out there, so eventually when we

make an international airport we have got the buildings out there ready to use,” she said.

"There's still a lot of work to be done on that.”

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

48 hours in Brisbane: the game plan

YOU’VE got 48 hours in Brisbane to discover why the locals love the River City – it’s time to get busy.

Where you need to be for the best live music

Don't miss these venues next time you're in Brisbane!

This city has a whole lot of places you need to check out.

Where to find the best coffee

Strauss is known for its superb brew.

COFFEE snobbery is at an all-time high.

10 best street art spots to take an Insta selfie

Send yourself on a scavenger hunt around Brisbane to discover the incredible street art.

GET your phone and selfie-stick ready!

Theatre royalty graces Brisbane stage

Don't miss Charles Edwards in this incredible theatre performance.

WHEN acting royalty comes to town, you sit up and take notice.

Don’t go chasing waterfalls…find them on these drives!

The Scenic Rim is just one place nearby that you'll love.

BRISBANE isn’t all bright lights and city slickers.

Your boots are made for walking these tours

Brisbane Greeters tours are a great way to learn the local history of the city.

YOU don’t need a bike or bus for a seriously good tour of Brisbane.

Dogs look for new home after being seized from property

Dogs look for new home after being seized from property

Three puppies are looking for a new home after they were seized from a Rockhampton property.

Police hunting driver who fled crash scene

Woman injured in Bouldercombe hit and run crash.

Bruce upgrades underway, but what about the Cap Hwy?

JR Lang with his Western Star Prime Mover said the stretch of Bruce Hwy in Centreal Queensland is 'appalling'. Photo Allan Reinikka / The Morning Bulletin

Landry gives the latest on Yeppen roundabout to Gracemere roadworks

EXPLAINED: How the Capras v Dolphins match played out

Capras winger Ken Tofilau scored a double against the Redcliffe Dolphins.

Capras 'their own worst enemy' in latter stages of loss to Dolphins

Local Partners

Over 100 appointments still left for blood donations

Australian Red Cross Blood service has over 100 appointments available

Feeling Lucky?

Win $1000 worth of Scratchies
Learn More

New credit card rules you need to know about

NEW rules affecting every Australian applying for credit cards, loans or mortgages will soon kick in, but most people don't even know about them.

NEW rules will affect everyone applying for credit cards or loans.

International show comes to life on Ipswich stage

Anastasia Chumakova, principal soloist with Moscow Ballet La Classique, in Swan Lake.

Ballerina brings experience to Swan Lake

ACROSS THE REGION

FAMILY FUN: Archer Park Rail Museum is open for fun this Sunday

What to do around CQ this weekend

Great Western Hotel reveals ice skating plans

Sam Chandler did not let a little fall stop his fun while ice skating. Ice skating will ramp up at the Great Western Hotel in April.

GWH owners says skating rink plans are no joke.

Everything you need to know about buying Elton tickets

PROMOTERS for Elton John's Mackay concert are warning fans not to buy tickets from unauthorised websites and possibly missing out on the September show.

MUSIC: New Jethro Tull album features string quartet

WHAT do Jethro Tull and a string quartet have in common?

Justin Bieber tells Aussie fan: 'You make me sick'

Helal’s selfie with Bieber

“He was adamant that he wouldn’t take a photo with me"

What's on the small screen this week

Trainers Shannan Ponton and Libby Babet in a scene from the TV series The Biggest Loser: Transformed.

I'M A Celebrity winner will be crowned and new Biggest Loser debuts.

Adele takes swipe at Seven chopper, defends Bieber

“I don’t look like this in real life — there’s a lot of makeup..."

You will be moved by this novel

The book that's sure to make you cry

You will marvel at the intrigue: Iron Fist reviewed

Tom Pelphrey, Finn Jones and Jessica Stroud in a scene from Marvel's Iron Fist.

IRON Fist is arguably Marvel's most intriguing Netflix series yet

Unsurpassed Elegance

17 Constantia Crescent, Frenchville 4701

House 5 2 4 $775,000

Exceptionally private, in one of Frenchville's most sought after locations, this warm welcoming home exudes elegance and quality. Uniquely designed to suit all of...

Modern Stylish Home Capturing Cool Mountain Breezes

19 Stan Jones Street, Norman Gardens 4701

House 3 2 2 $409,000

Be the first to inspect this smartly styled home positioned with elevation and conveniently located within walking distance to the CQ University. Only 2 years old...

Prime Frenchville Position with Views

25 Forbes Avenue, Frenchville 4701

House 4 2 2 $479,000

Unmistakeably one of the most sought after positions in Frenchville this double story brick and tiled residence will meet all those family requirements. * Large...

Superior Family Home!

295 Everingham Avenue, Frenchville 4701

House 4 3 2 $435,000

You'll be instantly captivated by this expansive family home nearing the top of the hill which supplies sweeping views across Rockhampton. The spacious and easy...

Neat and Tidy Move Straight In

82A McKean Street, Berserker 4701

House 3 2 2 $298,000

Ready to go and very well presented this lowset property is conveniently located in Berserker and close to Primary Schools and sporting fields. Newly painted...

A Great First Home - Smart Buying!!

46 Jardine Street, West Rockhampton 4700

House 2 1 1 $259,000

WOW! This little property is a beauty, fully renovated this is a great first home or investment opportunity with not a thing to do but move in. Situated in a...

Spacious Family Sized Gable

8 Curtis Street, Wandal 4700

House 3 2 1 $349,000

Positioned in a fantastic Wandal location this very affordable gable offers comfortable living with character and charm. * Polished floors / high ceilings *...

Looks Can Be Deceiving and I&#39;ve Got A POOL!

24 Sheehan Avenue, Wandal 4700

House 3 2 2 $349,000

Nestled in a very quiet Wandal location with a picturesque bushland backdrop is where you will find 24 Sheehan Avenue. This great size family home has all the...

Conveniently Located with Not a Thing to Do

98 Glenmore Road, Park Avenue 4701

House 3 1 2 $229,000

Conveniently located near a multitude of schools this low maintenance home is ready for you and your family to move right on in. As you walk through the door you...

Neat, Tidy and Convenient

6 Lorrikeet Court, Norman Gardens 4701

House 3 1 2 $309,000

Nestled in a cul de sac street in Norman Gardens is where you will find this spacious home hiding. The property offers loads of space and you will appreciate this...

SNEAK PEAK: How Gladstone's rich live it up

BIG MONEY: Here's one of the best properties in Gladstone.

IT'S the stuff of dreams! But Gladstone's richest are living it.

More than 70 beach evacuations just over Christmas

Great white sharks have been responsible for two fatal attacks on North Coast beaches in recent years.

"You do not get to the top of the food chain being an idiot"

Mr Real Estate's passion for property reaches new heights

BRICK MANSION: 5 Thomas Street Norman Gardens sits on a whopping 1,372m sq block, and has just been snapped off the market.

It's the renovation job of a lifetime, and this agent explains why

Sneak peek inside one of CQ's most luxurious homes

Never feel left out of the party with this open-plan kitchen and dining space with a waterfall benchtop breakfast bar and room for more at the dining table.

Coastal property hits the market for offers over $699K

Mayors on land valuations: Some will feel the rates impact

Rate rises on the way?

There has been some 'dramatic changes'

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!