Goat's cheese, strawberry and basil bruschetta. 123rf
Bruschetta, tasty however you pronounce it

by WEEKEND COOK: MAGGIE COOPER
15th Oct 2018 1:00 PM

Bruschetta is one of those dishes that many people have no idea how to pronounce.

There is no letter "k” in the Italian language; "ch” is used instead.

Thus, bruschetta is pronounced broo-sketta.

Traditionally this popular antipasto is bread rubbed with raw garlic and grilled or toasted, then drizzled with olive oil and salt.

Nowadays bruschetta is often served with other ingredients, including ripe tomatoes with basil and finely chopped onion, cured meats or cheese.

Today's recipe is a sweeter variation.

I've dropped the garlic and am using goat's cheese, sliced strawberries and sprigs of fresh basil.

You could also use mint instead of basil, and try drizzling the topping with a little balsamic vinegar if you are into the rich sweet/sour flavour. You can use slices of ciabatta, pane de casa or sourdough.

GOAT'S CHEESE BRUSCHETTA

Serves 6

INGREDIENTS

1 baguette, sliced

3 tbsp extra virgin olive oil

150g goat's cheese

1 punnet strawberries, hulled and sliced

Freshly ground black pepper, to taste

1/2 cup fresh basil or mint springs

3 tbsp balsamic vinegar, optional

METHOD

Preheat barbecue, griller or a grill pan over high heat.

Brush bread slices with olive oil and grill until golden brown. Watch closely so bread doesn't burn.

Spread grilled bread with goat's cheese and top with sliced strawberries.

Sprinkle with a little black pepper to taste and top with fresh herbs.

Drizzle with a little balsamic vinegar if desired. Serve immediately.

maggies.column@bigpond.com

