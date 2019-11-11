Menu
Indian bowler Deepak Chahar in full flight.
Cricket

Brutal Aussie rejection sparks T20 insanity

by Andrew McMurtry
11th Nov 2019 8:00 PM

Indian pace bowler Deepak Chahar is just seven games into his international T20 career but has produced the best-ever International T20 figures in a stunning display against Bangladesh.

The 27-year-old quick took 6/7 against Bangladesh in the deciding match of the three-game series to claim the World record, edging Sri Lankan spinner Ajantha Mendis' previous best of 6/8 against Zimbabwe in 2012.

Chahar was also the first Indian bowler to take a hat-trick in a T20 International, wrapping up the Bangladesh tail with the achievement.

The hat-trick came over the end of the 18th over and the start of the 20th over as Chahar claimed the brilliant achievement.

It's been a long road for the 27-year-old to get to the top with the new world record holder once getting snubbed by Australian legend Greg Chappell.

Chappell was hired as the academy coach for the Indian Premier League side the Rajasthan Royals from 2007 and ran into Chahar in 2008.

Former Indian star Aakash Chopra interviewed Chahar on his Facebook show and said Chappell "told him to leave cricket".

In a 2015 interview with CricBuzz, Chahar said Chappell's rejection inspired him to work harder.

"He didn't select me in the final 50 for the state, so I went and asked him the reason," Chahar said. "I was the fittest among all, and he put a lot of emphasis on fitness. Several unfit guys were sent home and since I was the fittest I wanted to know why I wasn't selected, and then he told me that he didn't think I could play cricket at a higher level.

"I felt very bad. That was the only day in my whole career when I felt like crying. I held my tears back but I felt very bad.

"With the benefit of hindsight, I think it was good that I was sent back home because thereafter I worked really hard and within two years I was playing the Ranji Trophy for Rajasthan. You can say that Greg Chappell's comments brought out the best in me."

 

 

And now it's inspired him to a world record.

"It were the bowlers who won us the game. I know how tough it was in the middle considering the dew factor," stand-in-skipper Rohit Sharma said after the win.

"But this must be one of the best comebacks in this format for India. It was easy for them at one stage, with 70 needed in eight overs. But the boys showed characters, took up the responsibility."

India had scored 5/174 on the back of Shreyas Iyer's 33-ball 62 and KL Rahul's 35-ball 52.

But at 2/110 in the 13th over, Bangladesh seemed in position to strike.

Left-handed opener Mohammad Naim made 81 and put on 98 runs for the third wicket with Mohammad Mithun, who made 27, but the rest of the batting faltered in the chase.

Sharma insisted that the team will continue to find the right balance for the T20 World Cup in Australia next year.

"Until we get close to the World Cup, we got to find the right balance. There are a few guys missing, but they'll come back. Keeping everything in mind, we have few games in mind before we get into that flight to Australia," Sharma said.

"If we keep performing like we did today, it's going to be a big headache for (regular skipper) Virat (Kohli, who was rested for the series) and the selectors."

With his heroics, Chahar is now expected to put his name forward for the 50-over game as fans marvel over the performance.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

- with AFP

