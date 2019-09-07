Brutal drunken assault leaves victim with a bloody face

THE victim of a violent assault was left on the floor, blood gushing from the head, after a disagreement got out of hand.

Ian James Gooda, 53, pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court to assault occasioning grievous bodily harm, possessing a pipe used to smoke a dangerous drug and failing to appear in court.

Police prosecutor Senior Constable Peter Rumford said Gooda was drinking with the victim in the lounge room of their house on Alma St, Rockhampton, at 1.40pm on December 30, 2018.

While drinking, the victim called Gooda a "black c---” and told him to respect him in his own home. As a result, Gooda became violent and punched the victim in the face. The victim fell to the ground but Gooda straddled the victim continuing the attack until the victim called out to a witness to call police.

The victim received cuts to the forehead, an injury to the side of the head, a lump to the forehead and cuts to the inside of the lips. Gooda was arrested on February 28 but on May 17, police were called to reports of a man loitering in a park on Musgrave St, Berserker.

Police found Gooda, asleep at the park, and arrested him for an outstanding warrant.

While searching him, police found a used pipe in his pants.

Out on bail and scheduled to attend court on May 22, Gooda failed to appear and a warrant was issued. On September 5 police found him in a vehicle and he was arrested.

Gooda was represented by lawyer Dominic Jorgensen, who said the defendant wished to apologise to the victim.

"He was heavily intoxicated and understands his behaviour was unacceptable,” he said.

"In relation to the pipe, he said he uses it to smoke tobacco and someone else may have used it to smoke cannabis but he accepts full responsibility.”

Gooda was sentenced to eight months in prison, suspended for two years, and fined $850.