Pure evil.
Offbeat

Brutal ‘Kiss Cam’ prank stuns crowd

by Joseph Staszewski
6th Jan 2020 5:30 AM

One NHL fan used the arena's "Kiss Cam" to play a cruel joke on his date Thursday, likely earning him a trip to the penalty box.

The unidentified fan, sporting a Mat Barzal jersey at the New York Islanders' home fixture, kissed the woman next to him after appearing on the Nassau Coliseum jumbotron.

He then stepped into the aisle and got down on one knee as if he was about to propose.

The woman stood up, and appeared amazed but instead of producing a ring, the man just tied his shoes.

The Islanders ended up losing to the New Jersey Devils, 2-1.

Although the playoffs seem out of reach, the Devils are not going to waste the rest of the season.

Nico Hischier scored the tiebreaking goal early in the third period, helping the Devils record their third straight victory.

"We are playing with confidence and we are making plays," Hischier said.

"From one guy to the last guy, everybody digs in."

 

P.K. Subban also scored and Mackenzie Blackwood added 29 saves to help the Devils improve to 6-2-1 in their last nine games.

"We got away from our game of making it really hard on them," Islanders coach Barry Trotz said.

"I thought we were doing a pretty good job for the first 30 minutes. We got to stay to what we do well. If there is a play to be made, make it. If it's not, then let's put it in a place where we can retrieve it or continue to possess it. I didn't think we did that right through the whole game."

The Islanders' next fixture is against the Colorado Avalanche on Tuesday.

Originally published in the New York Post and republished with permission

