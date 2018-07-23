Menu
A cyclist was injured after crashing into a garden hose that had been strung up at chest height across a Mooloolaba street.
Crime

Brutal trap leaves Coast cyclist with broken bones

22nd Jul 2018 11:23 AM | Updated: 23rd Jul 2018 4:50 AM

A CYCLIST has suffered a broken collarbone after being knocked off his bike by hosing that was strung up across a roadway in Mooloolaba early Sunday morning.

The 44-year-old Mountain Creek man was riding along Goonawarra Dr near Quondong St about 5.40am when he crashed into the hose that was tied to shrubs across the street at chest height.

The man was unable to see the hazard due to low light and fell from his bike.

He was taken to Sunshine Coast University Hospital suffering a broken collarbone and fractured ribs.

Police are seeking witnesses to this and similar incidents that have occurred in the area.

Residents living along Palm Dr, Tombarra St, Pettigrew St and Kalinda Ave who may have CCTV or dashcam vision depicting anything suspicious are urged to contact police.

