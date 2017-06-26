Brutal Rocky CBD attack leaves man seriously injured

LENGTHS of timber were used to brutally assault a man in the Rockhampton CBD over the weekend, police allege.

Rockhampton police are investigating after a group of up to eight youths attacked a young man in East St in the early hours of Sunday morning.

It is understood the victim was out celebrating a birthday with friends when the assault occurred.

A Queensland Police spokesman said crews were called to East St, near the corner of Denham St, about 1.45am yesterday following reports of an assault.

The spokesman said initial investigations indicated there was a verbal altercation between the victim, a 20-year-old Yeppoon man, and a group of other young men before the incident escalated.

"It appears the group of unknown offenders have assaulted the victim with pieces of timber,” the spokesman said.

"They were last seen leaving on foot down Denham St towards the river.”

It is understood other people in the area, including the victim's friends, stepped in to help.

The victim was knocked unconscious during the attack and a Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman confirmed he was transported to Rockhampton Hospital in a serious condition.

The police spokesman said two pieces of timber, believed to be fence palings, were located in Quay Lane near the corner of Denham St after the attack and seized as evidence. They also located a cap which they believe may belong to one of the offenders.

"We have taken witness statements from people in the area and are trying to identify the offenders,” he said.

A mother of one boys out celebrating with the victim before the incident, who preferred to remain anonymous, said the victim was not in a good way.

"He suffered head injuries and multiple abrasions,” she said.

"He is continuing medical treatment.”

Police investigations are ongoing. Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or the group heading towards the river after the attack is urged to contact Policelink on 131 444.

Anyone with CCTV footage of the incident is also urged to contact Rockhampton Police.