Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Sharon Osbourne reveals her new plastic surgery. Picture: The Talk
Sharon Osbourne reveals her new plastic surgery. Picture: The Talk
Lifestyle

Sharon Osbourne facelift fear: 'You could look like cyclops'

by Tyler McCarthy
25th Oct 2019 2:24 PM

Sharon Osbourne got candid about her recent face-lift surgery during her appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show this week.

The 67-year-old host of The Talk, who has been open in the past about her surgeries, was praised by Clarkson for her decision not to hide her cosmetic procedures. However, Osbourne explained that the process of getting work done on her face was not without its complications.

RELATED: Former Black Sabbath frontman Ozzy Osbourne hospitalised

RELATED: Dannii Minogue reignites her long-running feud with Sharon Osbourne

"I am (scared), sure, because you could wake up and look like cyclops. I had this thing where they lifted up my mouth and then for the first week I couldn't feel my mouth. I can hardly feel my mouth now to be honest with you. I couldn't find my mouth," she explained.

Sharon Osbourne opens up about the side-effects of plastic surgery on The Kelly Clarkson Show.
Sharon Osbourne opens up about the side-effects of plastic surgery on The Kelly Clarkson Show.

"But it was numb," she continued. "It was up on one side and I looked like Elvis. All the kids and Ozzy were like, 'Why are you snarling at me?' I'm like, 'I'm not snarling, I'm not doing anything!'"

In September, Osbourne revealed on Season 10 of The Talk that she had a face lift.

"It was five weeks today that I had my operation," she said. "I had my neck done, my jowls. … He kind of pulled it from the top of my head and put an elastic band in it. But everything was just lifted up. So it looks more refreshed."

Osbourne unveiling her facelift on The Talk last month.
Osbourne unveiling her facelift on The Talk last month.

Osbourne has been candid about her cosmetic procedures, writing in her 2013 book Unbreakable that "there's not much I haven't had tweaked, stretched, peeled, lasered, veneered, enhanced or removed altogether."

The star discussed her operation again during a September appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live in which she explained that plastic surgery doesn't complement everyone.

"I think, too, a lot of people go in to change too much and then it just doesn't work," she said.

 

 

This article originally appeared on Fox News and was reproduced with permission.

beauty plastic surgery sharon osbourne television

Top Stories

    The quote creating a buzz over Oates re-signing speculation

    premium_icon The quote creating a buzz over Oates re-signing speculation

    Sport Broncos winger Corey Oates stopped just shy of confirming he would re-sign with the struggling Brisbane side

    • 25th Oct 2019 12:51 PM
    • 1 prr955j8D8LxeMfzROGERH
    How to score one of 70 mining jobs available right now

    premium_icon How to score one of 70 mining jobs available right now

    Environment 70 mining, resources and energy jobs up for grabs out of Townsville

    • 25th Oct 2019 1:08 PM
    Morning Rewind: Dream wedding in an unlikely location

    Morning Rewind: Dream wedding in an unlikely location

    News From a dismissed CQ cop to good news for visiting grandparents, keep up with the...

    Disaster Fund could assist Rocky’s levee

    premium_icon Disaster Fund could assist Rocky’s levee

    News Cost blow outs to the levee had threatened to delay the completion of construction.

    • 25th Oct 2019 12:50 PM