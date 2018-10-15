Brutally bashed man's killing a 'whodunnit'

William Arthur Feeney has pleaded not guilty to murder.

FIRST he moved into the stables.

Then he moved into the house.

Soon after that, William Arthur Feeney murdered the man who invited him into a Nanango home, a prosecutor said.

On Monday, Mr Feeney pleaded not guilty to murdering Bruce Mark Flynn, who was found dead on September 11, 2015.

At a murder trial expected to last a fortnight, prosecutor Dzenita Balic said Mr Flynn received a $28,200 payout before his death.

Ms Balic told Brisbane Supreme Court Mr Flynn was brutally bashed.

"He was in fact severely beaten to death."

"Most likely an object was used to beat him from the left side of his back ... the injuries he suffered were significant," Ms Balic said.

She said the case was a classic "whodunnit" but Mr Feeney was known to verbally abuse Mr Flynn.

Ms Balic said Mr Feeney had nowhere to live when he first approached Mr Flynn.

Mr Flynn had stables out the back where Mr Feeney stayed, the prosecutor said.

She said Mr Flynn's girlfriend then moved out of the house and Mr Feeney moved in.

Ms Balic said Mr Flynn "was really a man who was quite friendly".

The prosecutor said Mr Flynn got $28,200 as part of benefits under the NOC, or National Occasional Care program, in May 2015.

The Crown alleged Mr Feeney started arguing with Mr Flynn about the money.

Ms Balic said Mr Feeney found himself with money "for the first time in years" and was able to pay off a loan.

The court heard Mr Feeney phoned 000 and said he'd found a "bashed" Mr Flynn on a couch.

Defence counsel Peter Richards said Mr Feeney was not to blame.

Mr Richards said other than "external cardiac compression" to Mr Flynn, his client applied no force.

He said his client never used any weapon or punched Mr Flynn.

Detective Sergeant Dane Sheraton said Mr Flynn died at a property near the junction of Templetons Rd and Old Esk North Rd.

The Crown expects to call up to 40 other witnesses from South Burnett, Proserpine, the Gold Coast and NSW.

The trial continues.

