‘Brutally honest’ take-down of NRL veteran

NRL experts have offered a brutal appraisal of Brisbane’s prodigal son Karmichael Hunt, questioning his first grade credentials after a quiet first half against the Rabbitohs on Thursday night.

Hunt, who notched 125 Broncos appearances before embarking on AFL and rugby union careers, rejoined his old side on a train-and-trial deal earlier this year.

The 34-year-old played his first game for the club in a decade last weekend, as Brisbane succumbed to the Raiders in the nation’s capital.

After he was named to partner Tyson Gamble in the halves for Thursday night’s match, Fox League commentator Braith Anasta questioned whether Hunt was able to withstand the rigours of the modern game.

“I applaud Karmichael for making it back here because it’s been a long journey and he’s done an amazing job to get there,” the 2004 Premiership-winner said.

“If I’m being brutally honest, I don’t think he’s a first grader.

“I called his game last week against Canberra and, again I know that’s a bit harsh, but I think he’s lucky to be in that position.

“I know he’s got that leadership quality and he’s got to get the game plan on and that could help in a young team and an unsuccessful team so far.

“But in terms of his capabilities, they’re nowhere near where they used to be.”

Anasta’s predictions came to fruition in Thursday night’s first stanza.

Hunt, playing at five-eighth, put in zero kicks in the first 40 at Suncorp Stadium and recorded just one run for six metres gained.

The 2006 Premiership-winner’s quiet night at the office led commentators to wonder whether this halves combination — Brisbane’s seventh of the season — was the one to salvage the side’s season.

“I’m not quite sure where they are headed with Karmichael Hunt at six,” Fox League commentator Andrew Voss said in the first half.

“Through 28 minutes, I’m not seeing any impact in the side at all.”

“It is a stopgap measure but really … I don’t think it’s doing anything for the team, for the Broncos,” added Panthers legend Greg Alexander.

“Doesn’t matter how bad you think Brodie Croft was travelling, I think Croft would be a more dangerous proposition with the football than Karmichael Hunt.”

The Rabbitohs helped themselves to an 18-0 halftime lead off the back of tries to Latrell Mitchell, Dane Gagai and Campbell Graham.

Injuries decimated Brisbane’s backline, with both Selwyn Cobbo and Jesse Arthars unable to return from HIAs during the first half.

Originally published as ‘Brutally honest’ take-down of NRL veteran