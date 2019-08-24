Brutus and Dominator: ‘Best croc fight I’ve ever seen’

TWO of Adelaide River's most ferocious rival crocs - Dominator and Brutus - have ripped into each other during a brutal battle over territory.

Footage captured by tourists on the Adelaide River Jumping Croc Cruise on Friday shows the two huge dominant males viciously snapping at each other, after Dominator snuck up on Brutus in his territory, took a bite of his tail and began to spin furiously.

The NT News’ world famous front page photo of monster crocodile Brutus taken by Katrina Bridgeford on the Adelaide River in 2011.

Tour operator Andy Falconer said the clash was the biggest fight he had ever seen between the two monstrous crocs with Dominator measuring in at about 6m and Brutus at 5.5m.

"Watching them pitted against each other, you could see just how incredibly strong these crocs are," he said.

"There's been a bit of a blood feud brewing between them but I've never seen Dominator sneak up and attack Brutus like that before."

He said the cruise was feeding Brutus in his territory when the fight broke out.

"Brutus was having a feed and then Dominator just popped up out of no where, sunk his teeth into his tail and thrashed him around," he said.

"When he finally let go, Dominator chased him upstream for about 200m."

Saltwater crocodile Dominator leaps for his food on a jumping croc tour on the Adelaide River in 2017. Picture: Hayley Sorensen

Mr Falconer said Dominator started taking over Brutus' boss croc status after the ageing saltie started loosing his teeth.

"I don't know if things will continue to heat up in the future but we hate seeing our crocs fight and get injured," he said.