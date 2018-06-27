Menu
Remembering Princess Diana: 20 years on
Bryan Adams addresses Princess Di dating rumours

by Lindsey Kupfer
27th Jun 2018 8:50 AM

BRYAN Adams didn't hold back on Andy Cohen's talk show, addressing rumours that he dated Princess Diana.

On Watch What Happens Live, Cohen asked the singer: "There are many rumours that you and Princess Diana were once romantically involved and her butler said that he used to sneak you into Kensington Palace. How would you characterise your relationship with Princess Diana?"

Adams, who could have refused to answer the question per the rules of the "Plead The Fifth" game, replied: "Great friends. And she didn't sneak me in, I would just roll up."

Bryan Adams is 58 years old.
Cohen pressed Adams a bit more, inquiring if they were friends with benefits.

"Um, she was just … we were good friends," Adams said.

The singer also dished about once giving Elton John an "arty" photo of his penis for his birthday, saying it was the only time he'd ever taken a d**k pic.

"When I gave it to him in the frame he said, 'I'm going to change that frame.' So, now it's in a very gold frame. I think it's on his mantelpiece," Adams said.

This article was originally published on the New York Post and is reproduced with permission.

