Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Chatime launch 'ballsy' marketing campaign.
Chatime launch 'ballsy' marketing campaign.
News

Bubble tea chain’s ‘ballsy’ campaign

by Sally Coates
31st Oct 2019 11:50 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Sometimes marketing campaigns plain suck, but this isn't one of them.

Bubble tea giant Chatime has rolled out a "ballsy" marketing campaign that has had Sydney-siders doing double takes at the heady double entendres adorning buses and bus stops.

The billboards usually start with "My First (Cha) Time" at the top, before getting straight into a saucy statement above a grinning bubble tea enthusiast who appears to be definitely in on the joke.

Some of the wild Chatime slogans.
Some of the wild Chatime slogans.

 

Current slogans include:

My First (Cha) Time …

"I closed my eyes and sucked";

"I didn't know my cup size";

"Was at the back of a bus";

"I only wanted their peach" (with a bottom-shaped peach emoji);

Past slogans have included:

"Was in a back alley in Taiwan";

"Was with my cousin"; and, probably the sauciest confession of the lot …

"The balls felt funny in my mouth".

Marketing head Tim Paton said the campaign was born through introducing "first-timers" to bubble tea.

"We wanted to tap into the playfulness of our products in a gently provocative way to drive awareness and convert people to try Chatime for the first time," he said.

In an age when you can't say anything without it being taken out of context, it's fun to see a campaign that is completely about being taken out of context.

This past slogan was definitely an eye-opener.
This past slogan was definitely an eye-opener.

More Stories

ad campaign bubble tea business

Top Stories

    MP calls for heads to roll over drumline saga

    premium_icon MP calls for heads to roll over drumline saga

    News AN MP wants heads to roll as the Labor and LNP parties continue to “pass the buck” on shark control.

    Adani’s new environmentally friendly CQ project opens

    premium_icon Adani’s new environmentally friendly CQ project opens

    News See what happens when Adani gets a clear, unobstructed run at delivering a project.

    The Edge restaurant goes into liquidation

    premium_icon The Edge restaurant goes into liquidation

    Crime A ROCKHAMPTON family company which operated a restaurant along the riverfront has...

    Your pick of spooky Halloween events

    premium_icon Your pick of spooky Halloween events

    News Trick or Treat: Your pick of spooky Halloween events around Rockhampton