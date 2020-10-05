Bubble tea franchise reveals plans for Rockhampton store

A NEW bubble tea store could soon open its doors in the Rockhampton region with a national franchise revealing expansion plans.

Sharetea is searching for a franchisee to open a store in Rockhampton – which would be the chain’s first in Central Queensland.

The business already has 70 stores across the world, after first opening in Taiwan in 1992 and then franchising in 2014.

“It’s never been a secret – we’re expanding,” Sharetea marketing on Seek Business revealed.

“This is your chance to jump on board, become your own boss, live the lifestyle you’ve always wanted – all while knowing that you are supported by a simple, reliable franchise system from a company that has a proven track record in growth and success.

“It’s our first time up north, and this will be our first Sharetea in Rockhampton and Central Queensland – making this an amazing opportunity to set the standard for our valued customers and show our new ones what we’re all about.”

Sharetea went on to explain that the franchise did not just stock tea, but a range of smoothies, yoghurts and crushes as well.

A location for the store in Rockhampton has not been confirmed.

More information can be found here.