Bucket loads of rain falls on Central Queensland

Rainfall forecast for Capricornia region for October 31. Bureau of Meteorology

BUCKET loads of rain have fallen across Central Queensland in the past 24 hours with 93mm recorded at one Bureau of Meteorology station near Emerald.

The Bureau's website shows two points of the Mackenzie River, which feeds into the Fitzroy River, recorded 92mm of rain since 9am yesterday. Those points are Serpentine and Peak Vale.

Other locations along the Mackenzie recorded high amounts, including Sapphire with 63, Lochington with 74mm, Kulumur Range with 73mm and Glenlee with 69mm.

Of the 74mm Lochington, which is located near the Gemfields, received overnight, 68mm fell between 6pm and 7pm.

A map of Central Queensland showing Lochington where 68mm of rain fell in one hour by 7pm on October 30. Electoral Commission Queensland

Meanwhile, north of Rockhampton, the station at Yaamba recorded 31mm in the past 24 hours.

According to BOM, the rain is expected to continue this morning in Rockhampton, but clear up by the end of the day.

A coastal trough is slow moving over the Capricornia district, and will begin to move slowly northwards from late today.

A surface trough extends from the northwest of the state into the southern interior and will move westwards into the far west of the state over the next few days.

A ridge of high pressure will gradually build northwards along the east coast over the next few days, with cooler southeasterly winds developing over eastern districts.

Temperatures will remain well above average over the west of the state.