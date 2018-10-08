Menu
Princess Eugenie weds this week — Britain’s second royal wedding of the year. Picture: Getty
Lifestyle

Inside Princess Eugenie’s royal wedding

by New York Post
8th Oct 2018 6:07 AM

THERE will be military fanfare and red velvet cake when Princess Eugenie weds this week - Britain's second royal wedding of the year.

The 28-year-old granddaughter of Queen Elizabeth II is due to marry liquor company executive Jack Brooksbank on Friday in St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle.

 

The soon-to-be bride and groom at the wedding of Pippa Middleton and James Matthews. Picture: AP
Prince Harry, her cousin, and American actress Meghan Markle married at the same venue in May.

Buckingham Palace said Sunday that Eugenie's service will feature a trumpet fanfare and Scottish pipers, a performance by Italian singer Andrea Bocelli and a prayer written by Archbishop of York John Sentamu.

 

Birgitte, Duchess of Gloucester, Princess Anne, Princess Royal, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, and Princess Eugenie at a garden party at Buckingham Palace. Picture: AFP
London baker Sophie Cabot is making the red velvet-and-chocolate wedding cake, billed as "a traditional cake with a modern feel."

The two will wed at Windsor Castle, where Harry and Meghan married earlier this year. Picture: Getty
The younger daughter of Prince Andrew and his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson, Eugenie is ninth in line to the British throne.

 

This article was originally published in the New York Post and has been reproduced here with permission.

