WHAT A CATCH: Jackson Slack (left) with the winning coral trout from last year's Emu Park Fishing Classic.
Budding anglers ready to wet a line at fishing competition

2nd Sep 2019 8:41 PM
WE ARE just a few days away from the Emu Park Fishing Classic, and it promises to be a big one.

This community-based fishing comp highlights the Capricorn Coast while raising funds for RACQ Helicopter Rescue, the Coast Guard and the SES.

There will be stacks of prizes including sounders, rod and reel packages and a fantastic $14,000 Quintrex/Evinrude boat, motor and trailer package from Cooee Bay Marine to present to the winner of the major lucky draw on Sunday afternoon.

There will also be cash prizes up to $100 for winners of the 18 different fish categories, including live species, mangrove jack, flathead, whiting and bream.

Fish caught for the event can be weighed in at the TTFFC weigh-in tent at the rear of the Pine Beach Hotel Motel, between 2-5pm Friday, 10am-5pm Saturday and 10am-noon Sunday.

All entrants go into the lucky draws.

There will be a stack of activities, live music, with food and drinks on hand.

Why not sign up now and enter this great family orientated competition, spending time with the family while supporting this fine local event.

This year's Emu Park Fishing Classic will run from Friday, September 6 to Sunday, September 8 at the Pine Beach Hotel Motel, Emu Park.

For more information and to register, go to the website emuparkfishingclassic.com.au

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

