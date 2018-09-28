Budding politicians give their idols a run for their money

YOUTH PARLIAMENT: Rosie Myers (Rockhampton), Mikah Appel (Gregory), Amelia Grundon (Keppel), and Jemma Mobbs (Callide) at this years QLD Youth Parliament in Brisbane.

YOUTH PARLIAMENT: Rosie Myers (Rockhampton), Mikah Appel (Gregory), Amelia Grundon (Keppel), and Jemma Mobbs (Callide) at this years QLD Youth Parliament in Brisbane. Contributed

AMELIA Grundon felt right at home at this week's YMCA Queensland Youth Parliament in Brisbane.

The former St Ursula's College student was representing the seat of Keppel and carried a long-held passion for politics into the fray.

"I have always wanted to share my opinion and to advocate for the rights of other people, so it is definitely a career path I am considering,” the 18-year-old law student at the Queensland University of Technology said.

"I don't think there is enough youth representation in Queensland Parliament and that is something that needs to be addressed.”

Since April, Ms Grundon and 92 young Queenslanders have been drafting Bills for the portfolio they were assigned.

Having applied for the program three years in a row, it was a happy surprise for Ms Grundon to be selected to represent Keppel this year, and she was determined to make it count.

She is representing the Department of Health and Disability Services, and their Bill, which will be presented today is focussed on youth mental health.

"I am extremely passionate about youth mental health, de-stigmatising and raising awareness for it,” she said.

"We are advocating for early intervention and detection of youth mental health in primary and secondary education, as well as facilitating a transitional period from child youth mental health services to adult mental health services.

"There is a need for additional services in that sector.”

During this week each portfolio will be presenting their Bills and putting them through the Parliamentary process and at the end of that process, the Bills that are passed through Youth Parliament will be handed to the Premier.

In previous years, Youth Parliament Bills have been made into official legislature or been the inspiration for new or amended legislature.

OTHER CQ STUDENTS AT QLD YOUTH PARLIAMENT:

Rosie Miers - Rockhampton

Jemma Mobbs - Callide

Callum Moriarty - Gregory