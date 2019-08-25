Buddy Bench builds friendships and busts bullying at school

CLERMONT State High School students feel safer than ever, thanks to the donation of a Buddy Bench.

The Buddy Bench is a special place in the school yard where kids can go when they want someone to talk to. It acts as a way to build friendships and reduce bullying.

Year 12 student Courtney Eckhardt said the Buddy Bench was a great asset.

"It provides us students with a safe space to make new friends and get some needed support,” she said.

"This bench should help future generations of students to build confidence within the school and encourage others to support each other and share experiences to create a positive school environment.”

Year 9 student Olivia Gillies said the Buddy Bench was great because if someone ever felt they were being bullied they could sit on the bench and get support.

"However, this would not just be for bullied people, you could just go there if you want someone to talk to,” she said.

"Also, this bench reminds us that we should always be respectful and connect with our peers.

"This is going to be great for the future as new students at the school will have a reminder that someone is always there for them.”

The Buddy Bench was donated by Member for Burdekin Dale Last.

The donation is the latest in Mr Last's campaign to provide benches to schools in Burdekin, which he said was inspired by success stories from other regions where Buddy Benches had been introduced.

"Buddy Benches are a great tool to help combat bullying in schools,” he said.

"They give students a permanent place to create and strengthen relationships with others to help eliminate loneliness and build stronger school communities.

"What makes these benches so amazing is not just the fantastic workmanship that has gone into them, but the purpose of the bench in that it helps to promote and create relationships in the school yard whilst trying to eliminate loneliness and bullying.

"If we can bring the school community together in the same way that we brought the wider community together during the construction, then we are on a definite winner.”

Mr Last said the Buddy Bench was constructed by the Clermont Men's Shed, with timber donated by locals Dave and Julie Freeman.

He said it was a community effort to help local students.

"When I first heard about the Buddy Benches I thought it would be a great thing for our local schools and, as they have been rolled out throughout the electorate, the feedback has been that they are helping,” he said.

"It doesn't matter where you live, bullying can be a major issue for some students and the students at Clermont High deserve the same opportunities that are available to other students.”