Buddy gets a second-chance after Good Samaritans' generosity

Buddy is alive and well after the community rallied behind her on a GoFundMe page. Contributed

BUDDY Ross has been given a second-chance at life after the Rockhampton community rallied behind the beloved family pet and raised the $1500 needed overnight.

One anonymous man donated $690 and another Good Samaritan donated $100 to Buddy at the local veterinary.

In total, $1785 was raised in five days.

The family was given until yesterday to raise the funds.

They will now wait a week for the GoFundMe website to clear the funds into their bank account so Buddy can return home.

The vet is also allowing her to stay the extra days for free.

After Buddy was struck by a car in a hit-and-run a week ago, her family was desperate for help.

When the vet (which wished to remain anonymous) said they would take in Buddy and treat her for a diaphragmatic hernia, the cost for the surgery was more than the Ross family could afford.

Fearing the worst as they were faced with the possibility of euthanasia, Marilyn Ross created a GoFundMe page to reach out for help from her community.

Many people expressed their concern and well wishes for Buddy and his family online.

Ms Ross said the last week has opened her eyes to the compassion and generosity in people.

"It's quite amazing to be honest... [I'm] still trying to get my head around the past week and all the donations... just beautiful,” Ms Ross said.

"I know we will return [the charity] to someone else in need someday.”

The vet performed the high-risk surgery on Buddy on Thursday, which went "really well”.

The vet clinic is also allowing the family to undertake a payment plan to pay off the remaining surgery cost of $1900.

"It is great news,” Ms Ross said.

"This has had big impact on us... [We] can't wait to have Buddy home too

"We want to say thank you to the community and everyone who reached out and sent prayers.”