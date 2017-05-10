Budget 2017: CQ officials at war over Federal Budget

Australian Federal Treasurer Scott Morrison speaks at the despatch box during the delivery of the 2017-18 Federal Budget in the House of Representatives at Parliament House in Canberra, Tuesday, May 9, 2017. (AAP Image/Mick Tsikas) NO ARCHIVING

HEAR THEIR SAY

Michelle Landry

Ken O'Dowd

Brittany Lauga

Emerald Chamber of Commerce

Craig Allen (Unions)

FEDERAL Treasurer Scott Morrison last night handed down the 2017-18 Federal Budget promising a $7.4 billion surplus in 2020-21.

Here are some of the big announcements as outlined by Capricornia MP Michelle Landry:

Small Business: The 2017 Budget delivers greater opportunities for small business by providing funding to incentivise States and Territories to cut red tape for small businesses. The instant asset write off to small businesses has been extended for a further twelve months which is great news for the nearly 12,000 small business in Capricornia.

Jobs: The Turnbull Government has abolished 457 visas to protect Australian jobs and is replacing the scheme with a new program more suited to our economic needs. The Turnbull Government will introduce a new foreign worker levy for certain temporary and permanent work visas. The funds raised from this levy will go to a new Skilling Australians Fund to give permanent funding for skills training, rather than rely on short-term funding. When matched with State and Territory funding, it will support up to 300,000 apprentices, trainees, pre-apprentices and higher level skilled Australians.

Infrastructure: More than $70 billion has been announced to build transport infrastructure with a $10 billion transformational Nationl Rail Progral to deliver rail projects across the nation.

Essential Services: In Budget 2017, the Turnbull Government is guaranteeing Medicare with a Medicare Guarantee Fund that will only pay for Medicare and medicines. The Federal Government are fully funding the NDIS and are launching a fairer schools funding model that is needs-based. They are also delivering affordable, accessible childcare for families with a simplified Child Care Package.

Tax: The Government will continue to ensure multinationals pay their fair share of tax. This is expected to raise more than $4 billion in total this financial year from large public groups and multinationals. A Banking Executive Accountability Regime involving an investigation into financial system competition and a levy on large banks is expected to secure $6.2 billion to support budget repair.

Welfare: The Government is also cracking down on stopping people trying to take an 'easy ride' on the welfare system by strengthening mutual obligation requirements for payments and cracking down on those seeking to get out of those obligations.

Reliable and Affordable Energy: The Turnbull Government's energy security plan will provide reliable and affordable energy for Australians coping with rising energy prices including by securing access to our local gas resources for domestic use and ensuring consumers and businesses get a fairer deal. The Turnbull Government is also committed to progress major energy storage projects including pumped hydro in Snowy 2.0 and implementing changes agreed by COAG's Energy Council to improve gas market efficiency and transparency.

Cost of Living : The Government is working to make housing more affordable and to help first homebuers, downsizers and those in need of social housing by: Allowing first home buyers to save for a deposit in their superannuation, and attract generous tax concessions. Superannuation incentives for older Australians downsizing. Funding for homelessness and social housing, especially for domestic violence victims and youth. Launching tougher real estate rules for foreign investors to make sure they pay their fair share of tax and don't leave properties empty. Increasing the CGT discount to 60% for affordable and social housing investment. Securing new state agreements to require planning reform and delivers affordable housing supply. A National Housing Infrastructure Fund and Commonwealth Land Bank to unlock land and infrastructure barriers. Allowing negative gearing to continue for mum and dad investors securing their future and increasing rental housing stock.

Michelle Landry

Member for Capricornia, Michelle Landry. Chris Ison ROK111116cscenic8

Federal Member for Capricornia Michelle Landry was pleased with the $1.5 billion Skilling Australian Fund announcement expected to create an extra 300,000 apprentices over the next four years.

Ms Landry said the Fund recognises how important vocational education and apprenticeships are to industries and job seekers in rural and regional areas.

"The Coalition has identified growth industries that will be prioritised under the Skilling Australians Fund and that includes agriculture and tourism, which are so important to Capricornia," Ms Landry said.

"This reform provides new opportunities for people in Capricornia to take up apprenticeships and traineeships, pre-apprenticeships and higher level apprenticeships in occupations of high demand or with future growth potential.

"I encourage the Queensland Government to put forward innovative projects to ensure our local community is able to share in the opportunities that this new funding provides."

Ms Landry said the service would help keep Capricornia apprentices in training by providing added support in the first two years of training.

"This will improve completion rates and support the supply of skilled workers in industries undergoing structural change," she said.

"The focus on apprenticeships and traineeships in the Budget will boost the number of young people in Capricornia who choose and succeed in this pathway. It will support more members of our community to get the skills they need in industries of the future."

Ken O'Dowd

Member Flynn Ken O'Dowd. Paul Braven GLA020616ELECTION

FEDERAL Member for Flynn Ken O'Dowd has hailed the federal budget a 'Win for Flynn'.

The Flynn MP singled out the government's $18.4 billion commitment to various rail projects and a $4 billion fund to help provide the capital required for agricultural growth,

"We will establish the Regional Investment Corporation, a $4 billion fund to provide finance for farm business and for water infrastructure. $2 billion will be allocated to providing concessional loans to our farmers, while the other $2 billion will provide the same for the water infrastructure that can revolutionise local economies," Mr O'Dowd said.

"These are so important as agriculture has so much upside for growth, if we only get our farmers the water and capital they so need."

Mr O'Dowd remarked that he was keen to see the government continue its nation-building programme, including the Northern Australia programme.

"It's important for government to not be scared of spending money on infrastructure that will grow the economy and create jobs.

"We've already seen in Central Queensland what is possible when government focusses on building infrastructure and we will continue to as I advocate for further more projects to fund through the various streams announced this evening.

"We are building the economy and backing our farmers."

Emerald Chamber of Commerce

Emerald Chamber of Commerce President Victor Cominos Melanie Plane

The Emerald Chamber of Commerce say they are unimpressed with the decision to impose new taxes on major banks and on property investors and small business owners.

Chamber President Victor Cominos said the decision is a disincentive at a time when small business is suffering.

According to Mr Cominos, the property market in Central Queensland and in particular Emerald and surround area has stagnated and it will be a long time before it recovers particular if the current government policy is allowed to continue.

The Emerald Chamber believes the tax write-off scheme, that was due to finish in June, for small businesses should have been extended for at least three years to give proprietors certainty when planning their tax affairs. The scheme which allows small businesses to write off purchases up $20,000 instantly for tax purposes should have been increased to $30,000.

"The extension was welcomed, however to stimulate the economy, an increase in the $20,000 threshold for the instant asset write-off is a must because for some industries, like farming, the $20,000 is too low when purchasing equipment," Mr Cominos said.

Another matter of concern is the annual tax imposed on small business owners who hire employees on working visas.

"In our local area, a number of farms are hiring employees on working visas, they will now incur extra compliance costs," he said.

Other businesses that could be effected include taxi services, courier and the cleaning industries.

Mr Cominos said while he welcomed the proposals to better hold the banks accountable, he felt that in the interest of small business the government could have done more.

Brittany Lauga

Member for Keppel Brittany Lauga talks about government movement on Shoalwater Bay expansion plans after the rally attended by the Premier. Chris Ison ROK020217cshoalwater1

Mrs Lauga said the Federal Budget failed to invest in CQ infrastructure and was an enormous disappointment given the ongoing LNP attack on Queensland's health and education funding.

"The Palaszczuk Government committed record funding for our schools and hospitals last year, and we have committed to a $40 billion four-year infrastructure program," Mrs Lauga said.

"I will be working with Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk and Treasurer Curtis Pitt to deliver for our community when the State Budget is released on 13 June.

"It's one thing for Ms Landry to be in Canberra nodding her head during the Budget speech last night, but we are shaking our heads back here at the lack of funding commitments for Central Queensland."

The Keppel MP challenged Ms Landry to release the 'wish list' she provided Treasurer Scott Morrison ahead of the budget.

"Either she didn't ask for anything or Scott Morrison has completely ignored her," Mrs Lauga said.

"Ms Landry has failed our region. She is not standing up for us in Canberra."

"The fact is the Turnbull Government is Sydney-centric and they have focussed on New South Wales and retrieving lost ground in Western Australia in this Budget."

Craig Allen

Craig Allen at the 2016 Rockhampton May Day March. Photo: Chris Ison / The Morning Bulletin Chris Ison ROK020516cmay17

Mr Allen said the Budget was 'growing inequality'.

"The budget has done nothing towards fixing the unemployment levels as it is projected to only fall to 5.25%in 2021," Mr Allen said.

"This still means that communities like ours will continue with high unemployment including our young into the future.

"What makes it worse is there is nothing in the budget to address secure jobs into the future, so we will be stuck with higher and growing casualisation of the workers.

"Once again we see how the LNP works: they give a tax cut to those at the top and then want to slash penalty rates for those at the bottom. It transfers the financial pain to the lowest paid in our community.

"They've done it with $50 billion in tax cuts for corporations, now they're doing the same thing with the Medicare levy.

"What this budget means is growing inequality."