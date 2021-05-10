Budget bounty revealed: The Coast projects that won and lost

The federal government is poised to tip in half the cash for a major upgrade of one of the region's worst intersections.

The Coast's budget windfall was revealed by Federal MPs Ted O'Brien and Andrew Wallace ahead of Tuesday night's federal budget.

The Morrison Government will allocate $160 million, half of the $320 million required to deliver the long-awaited Mooloolah River Interchange.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk on Sunday went public with her budget wish list, requesting $256 million worth of federal funds towards the desperately needed interchange.

Fairfax MP Ted O'Brien said the interchange was a state government responsibility, but the federal government was stepping in after "too much talk and too little action".

State LNP had committed to having the project shovel-ready by its first budget as an election pledge ahead of the 2020 Queensland election at which Labor was returned to power.

The state government has spent $7.5 million on a detailed business case with the preferred option including:

- a major upgrade to the Mooloolah River Interchange and existing connections to the Sunshine Motorway east-west and north-south links, and Nicklin Way

- a new road connection across the Mooloolah River connecting the upgraded interchange with Kawana Way at Parrearra

A 2018 Transport and Main Roads concept representation of how the choke-point Mooloolah River interchange may ultimately be resolved.

- upgrading the Sunshine Motorway from the Mooloolah River interchange to Kawana Way from 2 to 4 lanes

- new local road links including a direct connection for northbound traffic on Nicklin Way to Brisbane Road in Mooloolaba, and a new link between Karawatha Drive in Mountain Creek and Brisbane Road

The business case was not due to be finalised until 2021-22 and there had long been concerns raised about the delays for the project, with significant lead time required for settling of fill before infrastructure could be built.

Between 2002 and June last year, Transport and Main Roads purchased 115 nearby properties for the project.

"Anyone who travels to or from Mooloolaba on the Nicklin Way or Sunshine Motorway will know the frightening, scary and frustrating experience of navigating this congested and out of date junction," Fisher MP Andrew Wallace said.

"For tourists trying to reach our spectacular beaches it can be a nightmare."

The federal government was also set to confirm $7 million worth of funding for the Caloundra Transport Corridor Upgrade, to help resolve chronic congestion at the Nicklin Way roundabout.

There was no announcement of any funds for Sunshine Coast Stadium.

Former Deputy Premier Jackie Trad and Minister for Transport and Main Roads Mark Bailey in Nambour to announce a $160 million State Government commitment to rail duplication between Nambour and Beerburrum.

Stakeholders had sought a $20 million federal commitment to cover the current funding shortfall and deliver the expansion, after $48 million had been pledged between Sunshine Coast Council, the state government and local philanthropists.

The philanthropists had previously said they would pull their funding if the money was not found in Tuesday's budget for the project.

Transport was clearly the focus, with Mr O'Brien also announcing a $5 million commitment for a study into an improved Stage 2 design for the North Coast Rail Line upgrades between Beerburrum and Nambour.

"The current Stage 2 proposal for passing loops and other upgrades between Landsborough and Nambour is totally unacceptable," Mr O'Brien said.

"Nothing short of full duplication of the line, that's two tracks, all the way to Nambour is what the community deserves."

Mr O'Brien said the new design should allow for full duplication to Nambour and accommodate the possibility of a future fast rail system.

Mr Wallace said upgrades north of Beerwah would be important for residents in railway towns like Landsborough, Eudlo, Palmwoods, Woombye and Nambour.

The federal commitment was subject to the state government matching the $5 million contribution.