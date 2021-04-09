BUDGET BUYS: Ten houses first home buyers can check out in Ipswich

Here are ten cheap homes for sale in Ipswich this weekend.

IT ISN’T too late to get your foot on the property market ladder.

Competition may be high but there are still affordable options out there for first home buyers eager to say goodbye to their rental.

Here are 10 properties for sale in Ipswich now, some of which you can check out this weekend.

12/34 Thornton Street, Raceview.

First home buyers looking to enter the market with a low-maintenance property may find low-set townhouses are ticking the box. This one at 12/34 Thornton Street, Raceview is open for inspection on Saturday from 2.30-3pm. The kitchen is finished with gas cooking and there are two bedrooms and a brick courtyard.

The seller is looking for offers above $199,000.



31 King Street, Dinmore.

31 King Street, Dinmore is a house priced like a townhouse – but it needs work. The house is open for inspection on Saturday from 9.30-10am, so first home buyers can weigh-up whether they’re up for the challenge.

The seller is looking for offers above $200,000.



11 Phillip Street, One Mile.

After checking out the last property, buyers can pop over to 11 Phillip Street, One Mile, to see another possible first home. 11 Phillip Street, One Mile is already in a liveable state, though it is primed for improvements and could be transformed into a dream house, over time. It includes two bedrooms and is set on a spacious 600 sqm lot.

The seller is looking for offers above $249,000.



38 Cooinda Street, Eastern Heights.

At just $215,000, 38 Cooinda Street, Eastern Heights is a great option for a first home buyer. The two-storey property boasts three bedrooms, two bathrooms, a balcony, tidy kitchen and small but private outdoor space.



9/2 Elms Street, Bundamba.

9/2 Elms Street, Bundamba is a low-set townhouse with two bedrooms and a large two-way bathroom. It boasts a separate bath and shower, as well as a generous green space outside.

The seller is looking for offers around $229,000.



40 Holdsworth Road, North Ipswich.

40 Holdsworth Road, North Ipswich is pint-sized, with just two bedrooms but it’s not a bad way to get your foot in the door. The sprawling yard means there’s plenty of space for activities and there’s plenty of storage space in the area under the house.

The seller is open to offers over $265,000.





105 Stafford Street, Silkstone.

105 Stafford Street, Silkstone is a tidy two-bedder on a big 612 sq metre block. The house includes a sunroom, study and spacious back patio.

The seller is open to offers over $259,000.

7/12 Bergin Street, Booval.

Another low maintenance option exists at 7/12 Bergin Street, Booval. The townhouse is set across two storeys and includes two bedrooms, a car space and a small outdoor courtyard. Interested parties can check it out on Saturday between 2-3pm.



The owner is accepting offers above $219,000.

4 Ruskin Street, Eastern Heights.

For the first homebuyer unwilling to compromise on space, 4 Ruskin Street, Eastern Heights may just fit the bill. The property boasts three bedrooms, two bathrooms and two car spaces as well as a large, grassy outdoor area. It is part of a community titles scheme but does not incur any body corporate fees.

The owner is open to offers above $249,000.

2 Hudson Street, Dinmore.

Another property boasting three bedrooms, 2 Hudson Street, Dinmore is spacious but affordable for many first home buyers looking to get into their own home. Set on a big 652 sq m block, there’s more than enough space to plant a vegetable garden, too.