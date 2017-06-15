26°
News

Budget doesn't recognise agriculture role in supporting jobs

Kerri-Anne Mesner
| 15th Jun 2017 4:09 PM
Queensland Farmers' Federation (QFF) President Stuart Armitage
Queensland Farmers' Federation (QFF) President Stuart Armitage Will Hunter

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

THE Queensland Farmers Federation has come out swinging at the State Budget 2017, saying it fails to acknowledge agriculture's role in supporting jobs throughout the state.

Queensland Farmers' Federation (QFF) president Stuart Armitage said while there were positives in the budget around investing in regional Queensland jobs and programs, there was a lack of acknowledgement of agriculture's role in supporting jobs and growth throughout the state.

"The number one issue across agriculture, and for many other regional businesses, is unsustain- able electricity prices,” he said.

"The government's plan to address this was outlined prior to the budget, however QFF is reserving judgment until some price relief is demonstrated,” he said.

"We welcome continued investments in drought support, Queensland Rural and Industry Development Authority funding, money to help cap bores in the Great Artesian Basin and the $1.3 million Growing Queensland's Food Exports program, but many issues are under-addressed.

"QFF commends the government's continued investment into biosecurity through the containment and eradication of white spot disease and panama tropical race 4; however, funding to build much- needed capacity is missing.”

"Queensland agriculture has been calling for a considered and substantial bolstering of the state's biosecurity capabilities to ensure we have a system that appropriately invests in precautionary as well as reactionary measures.”

However, Agriculture Minister Bill Byrne said the QFF's assertion that the budget overlooks the role agriculture plays in Queensland's rural

and regional economies does not stand up to scrutiny.

"On the contrary it provides a targeted $5.2 million Rural Economic Development package as the heart of a drive to maximise investment growth and support rural communities,” he said

"It provides an additional $16 million investment in the Queensland Climate Risk and Drought Resilience program over five years to build on the $3.5 million allocated in 2016-17 to establish a program that is providing tools for producers to better manage climate risk.

"The latest AgTrends report underlines the strength of the state's agricultural economy.

"It estimates the total value of our primary industry commodities for 2016-17 at $19.95 billion - 20% greater than the average for the past five years and $1.5 billion more than was forecast late last year.

"It is remarkable that this growth has been achieved despite the long-term impacts of a record drought, STC Debbie, white spot disease and other substantial challenges.”

Mr Byrne said there was $3.4m provided over four years to establish the new Office of Farm Debt Restructure.

"In this Budget there is more specific funding to help fruit and vegetable growers to find and expand Asian export markets to exploit the opportunities created by recent free-trade agreements.”

Mr Byrne said there was $1.25m to help drought- affected landholders to better control weeds and pest animals.

"There is $20.9 million over three years to implement the biggest reform of fisheries management in Queensland's history.”

"It is a Budget that delivers on our continuing commitments for rural communities and builds on and exceeds the recommendations of the Rural Debt and Drought Taskforce.

"It supports the remarkable progress we have made in two years to tackle the scourge of wild dogs.

"At the 2015 election we pledged $5 million over three years to eradicate feral predatory animals.

"Since then we have provided grants of $8.5 million for producers to construct wild dog exclusion fences and a one-off loan of $18 million to Longreach Regional Council that will lead to the construction of fencing to protect 900,000 hectares of grazing land.

"This Budget is a seamless continuation of the measures we have taken to realise the vision of our Food and Fibre policy - a policy which is delivering in spades for the sector.”　

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Topics:  bill byrne queensland farmers federation state budget 2017 stuart armitage

A whisky-lover's blurprint to Brisbane's best bars

SCOTCH, Whiskey and Whisky; it all gets a bit confusing.

Your guide to the best Brisbane markets

Enjoy the beautiful offerings of one of Brisbane's many markets.

WHO doesn’t love a good market!?

8 things you didn't know you could do at North Straddie

Watch these guys while you enjoy the magical sunset of an evening.

NORTH Stradbroke Island is the perfect getaway.

Ain’t no mountain high enough

No Caption

Brisbane's dishing up the mountain-hiking goods!

Our six art gallery picks for a creative day out

Queensland's Gallery of Modern Art always has a fun, exciting and interesting exhibition on show for the whole family to enjoy.

YOU'D be mistaken in thinking Brisbane wasn't an arty city.

Six hideaway bars to escape winter chill

The Gresham's charm will win you over before your first sip.

THESE are the perfect places to hang this winter.

Brisbane's arts and culture events centre stage

You loved the film, now you're about to love the musical. Don't miss The Bodyguard The Musical in Brisbane this July.

THE arts and culture events you don't want to miss.

Horror 7-storey fall: 'My whole face was broken'

Horror 7-storey fall: 'My whole face was broken'

CQ man's night of celebration took devastating turn that nearly killed him.

Stockland reveal entertainment and centre update plans

The Terrace at the Rockhampton Stockland Shopping Centre. Photo: Chris Ison / The Morning Bulletin

Major Rockhampton shopping centre makes multiple store changes

EXPLAINED: All you need to know for the Rocky Show

Rocky Show: Aurora, Henry and Lincoln Geddes .

Your guide to the Rockhampton Show, 2017

CQ man down in dumps after relieving himself on cell floor

Anthony Brian Priestley's behaviour has been labelled "appalling” by a Central Queensland magistrate.

Magistrate appalled by disgusting behaviour

Local Partners

Art lovers' $2m glee at gallery relocation funding

$2m in budget the 'most significant contribution at state level' gallery director has seen for a redevelopment project at this early stage.

Win a $1000

GROCERY GIFT CARD!
Learn More

Yeppoon Rotary appoints new president

Rotary District Govenor Malcom Saunders appoints new president Yeppoon President Heath Henwood.

Health Henwood has been appointed Rotary club of Yeppoon president.

Muppets on crack comedy on stage in Rocky this weekend

Lorriane Hanson with puppest Nicky, Trekkie Monster and Lucy the Slut and human actors Joshua Bloomfield and Emu Park's Travis Hock who will be featured in the production Avenue Q at the Pilbeam Theatre on June 17 and 18.

Porn, alcohol, sex, drugs all featured in show for adults

Creepy ride sure to freak everyone out at the Rocky Show

Trent Woodall has brough his ghost train "Spook" to the Rockhampton Show.

Australia's biggest ghost train set to scare Rocky's socks off

First act announced for Yeppoon Village Festival

The CQ University Village Festival have announced Sara Storer as the first act.

Beloved singer-songwriter to headline this year's event

Rebel Wilson wins defamation case against celeb tabloid

REBEL Wilson has won her epic defamation trial against Bauer Media.

Real 'Soup Nazi' on the brink of bankruptcy

No soup for you? No soup for anyone!

Today host Karl Stefanovic goes AWOL

Karl Stefanovic is sick of hearing about Schapelle Corby.

What happened to Karl?

Xbox One X revs up for 4K gaming

Forza Motorsport 7 2018 Porsche 911 GT2 RS launches at E3.

Xbox One X will retail from November 7 in Australia for $649

Netflix: The 19 original movies to watch right now

Julian Barratt in Mindhorn.

No clue where to begin? We’ve got you covered.

MasterChef favourite Heston Blumenthal is a kid at heart

Heston Blumenthal guest stars in season nine of MasterChef Australia.

Acclaimed chef’s return will have contestants transcending food.

The Family Law’s nuclear family fall-out

Fiona Choi and Trystan Go in a scene from season two of The Family Law.

Season two of SBS's comedy shows how the family works after divorce.

Fantastic Home The Complete Package

6 Moss Court, Frenchville 4701

House 4 2 3 $425,000

Offering you a fantastic property, renovated, spacious and perfectly positioned on a 1,068m2 block in a peaceful cul-de-sac in the heart of Frenchville. Giving you...

Fantastic 2 Storey Brick Home In Frenchville - Only $369,000

374 Lilley Avenue, Frenchville 4701

House 3 2 2 $369,000

Be Quick and Snap up this big, beautifully presented, 2 storey brick family home, in the highly sought after suburb of Frenchville. You will love this wonderful...

Impeccable Hillside Estate Residence

8 Oakland Court, Norman Gardens 4701

House 4 2 2 $615,000

This quality master-built residence offers style, functionality and the ultimate in luxury living. Enjoy year round entertaining with dual outdoor entertaining...

Acreage Living With 19 X 9m Of Shed Space!and#8194;and#8194;

68-74 Auton and Johnsons Road, The Caves 4702

House 3 2 8 Auction

Fancy the idea of oodles of space, a huge shed and a very decent sized home? Then this is the one for you. Situated in The Caves just 25km from the heart of the...

Huge Family Home plus 3 Bay Shed on 2000m2

31 Riverside Drive, Parkhurst 4702

House 4 2 2 $629,000

Finding a large family home on 1/2 an acre with a 3 bay shed close to town/ schools and shops is not easy to find. Built in 2014 and 266m2 under roof this...

You Won&#39;t Believe Your Eyes!

212 Kerrigan Street, Frenchville 4701

House 3 1 4 $279,000

Attention families! Here is an excellent double storey home in Frenchville at a fantastic price! This property has a convenient central position with everything...

Attention All Potential Renovators

25 Lauga Street, Park Avenue 4701

House 3 1 1 $179,000

Located on a 1156m2 ( acre plus) is this to be sold low set 3 bedroom home with generous size living areas and in need of a face lift. Features include: -Access to...

ENORMOUS, SOLID FAMILY HOME

32 Emmerson Drive, Glenlee 4711

House 5 2 4 Auction

This majestic 2 storey residence situated on approx. 2 acres at Glenlee will impress you with its sheer size and endless features. Located just a short drive from...

Deceased Estate Frenchville

490 Eichelberger Street, Frenchville 4701

House 3 2 2 $435,000

Located at 490 Eichelberger Street, Frenchville is this large built brick home that needs to be sold to wind up an estate. The home has original bathrooms and...

Huge Family Home with a Massive Shed on 2.67 ha

50 Oxley Drive, Glenlee 4711

House 4 2 4 $719,000

This beautiful lowset brick home sits right back off the end of a No Through Road' in a very quiet and private setting on 2.67ha (6.59ac) off Dawson Road, Glenlee.

Yamba beachside motel up for sale

The Yamba motel site up for sale.

Site currently at 100% occupancy

Qld renovators snap up beachside pad for $300,000

11 Eastment St, Bardon.

$300,000 and this one is just 600m from the beach.

Contrasting homes with stunning views from Rocky's peak

The quite breath-taking views of the Rockhampton CBD and beyond.

Mt Archer homes with "other-worldy" feel

'Flippers' in: Real estate agents desperate for homes

Gardian sales consultant Greg Smith took three "flippers" to inspect a South Mackay home yesterday without even advertising it.

Agents report the lowest vacancy rates since 2012

The surprising change to Gladstone's property market

Auctions are going crazy at the moment - Auctioneer Andrew Allen.

Savvy house hunters active at auctions.

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!