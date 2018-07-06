Budget funds $27.5m sports and recreation in Isaac Region

Central Highlands Council has allocated $27.5 million to the region's sport and recreation facilities.

CENTRAL Highlands Regional Council's 2018-19 budget is shaping the region's future athletes with a combined $27.5 million contribution towards sports and recreation.

The budget will expand and deliver new sports grounds and facilities and parks and recreation areas to towns across the Central Highlands.

Mayor Kerry Hayes said the funding highlights the council's commitment to creating strong and vibrant communities.

As part of the $27.5 million budget funding, community, towns across the Isaac region will receive upgrades on current park and recreational areas.

"There is a significant focus on park and playground renewals with six playgrounds being targeted for improvements across the region,” Cr Hayes said.

"Skate parks also receive attention with a new shade structure for the Emerald Skate Park, funding allocated to upgrades in Springsure and the first phase of a new skate park in Blackwater with funding for the design works.

"Numerous sports ground renewals and improvements are scheduled throughout the region, including surface and irrigation upgrades in the Sapphire Gemfields, Blackwater and Emerald.

"Works in the Emerald Botanic Gardens have been welcomed and we'll see these works continue also.”

As part of the funding, the region will receive a $16 million increase in maintenance and furbishment as well as a number of other allocations.

2018-19 Budget

$32 million to maintain facilities and services and complete capital works

Community recreation and facilities receive a capital budget of over $7 million.

$12.2 million in maintenance and capital works on parks and rec areas.

$2.8 million budget and libraries will see ongoing improvement and modernisation with a budget allocation of $1.3 million.