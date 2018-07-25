BUDGET: LSC's new rental tax splitting the council table

Yeppoon Real Estate principal and owner Esme Coren at one of their rental properties.

Yeppoon Real Estate principal and owner Esme Coren at one of their rental properties. Amy Haydock

A SMALL sum of 63 cents a week almost derailed the 2018-19 Livingstone Shire budget.

A landlord tax, levied on non owner-occupied dwellings, was controversial to the point that councillors Adam Belot and Pat Eastwood voted against what they otherwise considered a very good budget.

"After six months of lengthy and robust discussions, we have a positive budget responding to the situation we are in after a number of years of ramping up and providing stimulus,” Cr Belot said.

"It's a time for consolidation.

"But this table took a democratic vote to test will of the council and this table said 'No' to a landlord tax.

"I respect the mayor's right to change his mind - it's not something to be ashamed of - but I haven't changed mine.”

Cr Eastwood agreed.

READ: REVEALED: Why the LSC budget divided the council table

But it was maverick councillor Glenda Mather who came prepared to fight her case.

"I believe we are living beyond our means,” she said.

"I've raised the issue of our financial position three times ... and requested a credit review in October.

"We've gained substantial funding for many projects and many have needed council to supply matching funding, which took away from projects we had in our budget.

"We've been looking down the track of deficits for five years and we've turned that around with the help of staff, but it didn't come easy.”

But it was the landlord tax that upset her the most.

Livingstone mayor, Bill Ludwig presents the 2018/19 budget which needed his casting vote to be adopted. Christine McKee

WHO ELSE PAYS?

Livingstone landlords will pay an extra 2.1 per cent than those residents living in their own homes.

Rockhampton's rate for non owner-occupied dwellings is 15 per cent higher than owner-occupied

Townsville is 16 per cent

Redland Shire 20 per cent

Ipswich 30 percent

Sunshine Coast its more than 100 percent.

She reminded Mayor Bill Ludwig of his previous commitment to "never do that” in his administration and that councillors had voted it down in budget discussions.

"I took you at your word ... now we have the landlord tax based on no policy,” she said.

"We have no idea how many properties are out there or how much money we'll make.”

Cr Ludwig took offence to her comment that Livingstone didn't have a stable financial outlook.

He said after being loaded up with debt at de-amalgamation, cyclone Marcia and "every other thing”, the council had "done it better than any other council, adding only $9 million”.

"Most progressive councils have recognised that principal to earn ... (rates) are based on land valuation and the capacity of land to earn an income,” he said.

"Some people run rentals as a business; there's people from Rockhampton who own properties in Livingstone; we need to use every lever.”

Deputy mayor Nigel Hutton said in five budgets, the council had overseen five natural disasters and post mining boom redevelopment and was now drawing on the micro-economic levers to make changes for the long-term future.

After five years of creating economic stimulus through capital works programs and encouraging private sector investment, the council is making structural changes to diversify the economy.

Cr Hutton said the approach would help protect the economy from future downturns and ensured no individual sector was beholden to cope with the ebbs and flows.

"We've not shied away from doing what needs to be done to prepare for the future,” he said.

"It's about creating sustainability and sometimes you need to reset.