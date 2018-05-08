BUDGET PREVIEW: CQ anxiously awaits tonight's federal budget

Nationals party leader and Australia's Deputy Prime Minister Michael McCormack with Capricornia MP Michelle Landry during a Nationals party room meeting have big things in store for budget night.

WORD is circulating that Federal Treasurer Scott Morrison has a couple of treats in store in tonight's budget but many are wondering what is in store for CQ.

Last year's federal budget was met with howls of outrage in many quarters that our region was seemingly forgotten and it took diligent damage control from Mr Morrison and Capricornia MP Michelle Landry to highlight the areas where the region benefited.

Ms Landry said that she, like all Australians, was looking forward to hearing from the Treasurer tonight.

"Central Queenslanders want to see real tax relief to help families share in the benefits of our resurgent economy,” MsLandry said.

"The Federal Budget sets out the intentions of the Government for the next year and isn't generally an avenue to announce projects.

"Those who criticised the 2017 Budget clearly failed to recognise the enormous contribution the Regional Growth Fund and Bowen Basin Jobs Package will make to CQ's economy.”

She said the Federal Government had recently announced a suite of viable, economy-building, job-creating projects, including Rookwood Weir and several others as part of the Bowen Basin Jobs Package.

"Projects like Stage 2 of the Fraser Park development at the top of Mount Archer and the new fruit processing facility at Yeppoon,” MsLandry said. "These are great projects that promise a great deal for Central Queensland and are projects I expect to see in the budget.

"I have been fighting for a range of investments to be made to our road network, especially for the Bruce Highway and for our inland roads.”

Ms Landry said our inland roads were, in many cases, the lifeblood of our rural communities and served as the nervous system of our mining and agriculture sectors.

Her wish for more road spending might come true after comments made by the Treasurer and Deputy Prime Minister Michael McCormack.

Mr Morrison said Queensland was a state with large distances, so safety of travel around such a big state was incredibly important, particularly on rural and regional roads.

"On coping, dealing and managing with growth, that's obviously a challenge for Queensland, and that needs the infrastructure and support ... but it's also about connecting the economy, connecting the regions, connecting products to market, and setting Queensland up to succeed over the next decade,” MrMorrison said.

Mr McCormack revealed one of the highlights of the coming budget was a $75billion 10-year infrastructure investment pipeline plan which promised to create up to 50,000 jobs.

"It sets out our long-term infrastructure agenda to help communities, agencies and industry plan ahead for the future,” MrMcCormack said.

"We are investing in congestion-busting urban infrastructure, which increases productivity for our city businesses and helps people get home sooner and safer to their families.”

Rockhampton Region mayor Margaret Strelow mentioned to The Morning Bulletin some of the projects she would like to see funded in the budget.

These included a confirmation of 50per cent funding for the Rookwood Weir project and also for funding to be set aside for early works on the Rockhampton Ring Road bypass.

Cr Strelow would like to see $30m in federal funding directed towards the South Rockhampton flood levee project (half of $60m project) and another $10m for the Rockhampton art gallery project.

"We have asked for both levee bank and art gallery but wouldn't expect them to be named as separate projects in the budget,” CrStrelow said.

"They are part of an infrastructure fund.”

Other local projects in their early stages of planning that may benefit from federal funding include upgrading the stadium at Browne Park, contributing to the revitalisation efforts on Great Keppel Island and chipping in for the construction of the Rockhampton Supercars Track.