Budget will cut CQ farmers' costs, but 'ignores challenges'

Zhanae Conway-Dodd

CARTING food from the farm to the plate is one of the biggest costs for primary producers so recent news of investments in infrastructure through the Federal Budget is music to farmers' ears.

AgForce CEO Michael Guerin said the Federal Budget, which was reviewed by farmers in the industry last night, was "measured and forward looking" with some good investments in road infrastructure, health funding and GPS and satellite imagery.

However, he said it was disappointing to see telecommunications and black spots take a back-seat once again.

Mr Guerin said an investment into the industry via the budget was an "investment in the nation's future" as agriculture was Australia's fastest-growing industry, and one in seven Queensland jobs were either partially or entirely supported by the food sector.

"Transport is one of the biggest costs for primary producers so we are always keen to see infrastructure investment that makes it safer, easier and cheaper to get our goods to market," he said.

"AgForce had been calling for a national regional infrastructure fund so we were pleased to see the Federal Budget include a Roads of Strategic Importance initiative with $1.5 billion to upgrade key freight corridors in northern Australia, as well as a new round of the Building Better Regions Fund."

Mr Guerin said it was great to see a boost for biosecurity as well, with funding for improved global positioning satellite (GPS) technology, investment in trade promotion and the extension of the $20,000 instant asset write-off for a further 12 months.

"However, we were disappointed there was no new commitment to further address mobile phone black spots as the need for better telecommunications is one of the biggest issues for people living and working in the bush," he said.

"Phone and internet services are an economic and social lifeline for regional, rural and remote Queenslanders and need to be more reliable and more affordable."

Additional funding was also added for mental health support which included the Royal Flying Doctor Service.

Mr Guerin said while it was a positive AgForce would have liked to see more assistance for Queensland communities and producers facing their sixth year of drought.

"Overall, this budget will certainly deliver some good benefits and outcomes for Queensland agriculture, particularly over the long term, but it does ignore some of the immediate challenges confronting our rural communities," he said.