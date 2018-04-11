Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Community

Bug Tips

11th Apr 2018 1:17 PM

Cyclist behaviour

WHETHER you're a cyclist or a motorist, we all share the responsibility to keeps our roads safe.

Make eye contact with drivers whenever possible. This ensures that the motorists see you and helps you assert your rightful place on the road. This "personal connection” reminds motorists that you are indeed real life in need of attention and protection. Once you make that connection, motorists may give you more respect on the road.

Looking for some riding buddies or some information on where to ride on the Capricorn Coast? Contact Jan on 0434396179.

bug tips column cyclist behaviour
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    Police reveal 'tragic' details of fatal CQ crash

    Police reveal 'tragic' details of fatal CQ crash

    News UPDATE: Horrific photos show full extent of 100km/h head-on

    Teen girl airlifted to hospital after CQ motorbike accident

    Teen girl airlifted to hospital after CQ motorbike accident

    News PARAMEDICS suspected the 14-year-old fractured both wrists

    • 11th Apr 2018 2:01 PM
    Woori dancers pivotal part of Comm Games ceremony

    Woori dancers pivotal part of Comm Games ceremony

    News NEW life was breathed into Woorabinda dance troupe following crisis

    New York to Rocky: World-first sphere playground at Kershaw

    New York to Rocky: World-first sphere playground at Kershaw

    Council News GALLERY: Benchmark 9m playground features five levels

    Local Partners