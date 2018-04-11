Cyclist behaviour

WHETHER you're a cyclist or a motorist, we all share the responsibility to keeps our roads safe.

Make eye contact with drivers whenever possible. This ensures that the motorists see you and helps you assert your rightful place on the road. This "personal connection” reminds motorists that you are indeed real life in need of attention and protection. Once you make that connection, motorists may give you more respect on the road.

