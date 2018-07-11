Menu
Bug Tips

11th Jul 2018 1:39 PM

WHETHER you're a cyclist or a motorist, we all share the responsibility to keep our roads safe.

Tips for motorists

Check behind you for cyclists before opening your car door or reversing.

When making a turn at an intersection or entering a side road, give way to any cyclist coming towards you.

Give way to cyclists when merging into traffic, changing lanes or turning left.

Looking for some riding buddies or some information on where to ride on the Capricorn Coast?

Contact Jan on 0434396179.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

