WHETHER you're a cyclist or a motorist, we all share the responsibility to keep our roads safe.

Tips for motorists

Check behind you for cyclists before opening your car door or reversing.

When making a turn at an intersection or entering a side road, give way to any cyclist coming towards you.

Give way to cyclists when merging into traffic, changing lanes or turning left.

