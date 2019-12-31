‘Bugger it’: The trigger which brought back Lynnsanity

A FRANK Chris Lynn admits he tried to kerb his aggression in Big Bash cricket following a successful T10 campaign overseas but the Heat skipper says he won't be changing his style again after rediscovering his devastating best last week.

Lynn's fortunes have largely followed his side's with two shaky performances before throwing the shackles off with 11 sixes in a match-winning 94 from just 35 balls against the Sydney Sixers.

Speaking ahead of Brisbane's New Year's Day clash against the Perth Scorchers, Lynn said he would keep playing his natural game as the Heat look to maintain their hot streak.

"I probably thought I could have a lot more time in Twenty20 but I think my mindset went into a safe mode and that is why in those first two games I wasn't myself," Lynn said.

"(I wasn't) playing that aggressive style of cricket and the third game I thought 'bugger it' and went back to the T10 style.

"In our top three we've got three big power hitters so if it comes off for one of us, it's generally a match-winning innings and then (Matt) Renshaw at four, who anchors the innings, so it's important that one of us goes quite hard."

Chris Lynn reacts to being out following his explosive knock against the Sixers. Picture. Phil Hillyard

Renshaw (125 runs at 62.50) and Lynn (109 at 36.33) are Brisbane's top scorers but more will be required from the likes of Max Bryant and Same Heazlett on Wednesday if the Heat are to make it back-to-back wins.

Gold Coast product Bryant is the chief concern, having scored just 18 runs in three outings, but Lynn is confident his struggling teammates can return serve at Metricon Stadium.

"I'm not worried about them one bit because I know the class players they are," Lynn said.

"Yes we would've like a couple more wins on the board but we're not panicking.

"We came good in Sydney but we've had a big break now so hopefully we can just hold on to that momentum."

Max Bryant has struggled to repeat his heroics from last summer. Picture: AAP

Brisbane will be without gun leg-spinner Mitch Swepson after his call-up to the Australian Test squad, leaving left-armer Matthew Kuhnemann in the box seat for a BBL recall.

Lynn says Swepson would be missed on a spin-friendly Metricon surface but insists they'll be doing their homework to ensure they select a bowling unit that can take down the Scorchers.

"He (Swepson) been all class the first couple of games but we've got a bloke called Matty Renshaw who's bowling a couple of handy off-spinners as well," Lynn added.

I don't want to rely to heavily on him. Obviously Kuhnemann will have to step up if he's chosen to play but I'm confident we've got the guys to do the job."