A video labelled ‘disgusting’ by the community where bugs were thrown around the kitchen of a Gatton KFC has resurfaced.
News

Bugs thrown into Gatton KFC fryer video resurfaces

Ali Kuchel
14th May 2021 4:03 PM
A video where Gatton KFC staff threw bugs around the kitchen, some landing in the deep fryer, has resurfaced on social media.

The video was sent to the Gatton Star, and residents via Facebook have labelled the actions at the restaurant as "disgusting", however KFC has come out to say it's a video from 2019.

The video is captioned with a Snap Chat title "Gatton KFC be hella nasty" and on its recent upload to social media, has been shared more than 400 times.

The Gatton Star understands KFC fielded numerous calls on Friday about the video and the staff involved are not currently employed by the Gatton takeaway giant.

In a statement provided to the Gatton Star, a KFC spokesman said the footage was from an old incident that occurred in 2019.

"This is old footage and has been addressed and resolved by both local council and our own team to ensure that we comply with all required Food Safety standards," the spokesman said.

"We take great pride in serving delicious food to the highest of standards, and we are proud to be part of the local Gatton Community."

