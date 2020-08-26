Builder appointed for construction of new Yeppoon Bunnings

Artists impressions of the new Bunnings Warehouse to be built at Capricorn Coast Homemakers Centre.

Artists impressions of the new Bunnings Warehouse to be built at Capricorn Coast Homemakers Centre.

THE COMPLEX at Yeppoon which will house Bunnings, Hungry Jacks, Gus’s Coffee and food and petrol outlet Fresh Trading Co. is progressing along, despite the global pandemic.

Developers The Gibb Group announced this week the builders for the Bunnings site had been appointed.

Queensland company De Luca Corporation was selected from a shortlist of five prequalified tenderers.

The company has constructed more than 15 Bunnings facilities in Queensland.

An application for the operational works for the new Bunnings site was submitted to Livingstone Shire Council this month.

The project will now commence the detailed design phase.

The commercial development includes a showroom, hardware and trade at Lot 1 Homemaker Dr, Yeppoon.

It is part of stage one of the $35m Capricorn Coast Homemakers Centre.

The operational works are for roadworks, access parking, stormwater and site works.

The application notes the monetary value of proposed operational works is $35,000 of contributed assets to council.

The original development application for the entire project was submitted in late 2019, following pre-lodgement meetings in January 2018.

The Bunnings development is estimated to alone support up to 100 construction jobs.

Once completed, it is planned to employ more than 60 additional team members.

Reece Plumbing Centre was opened in February, as the first store for the homemakers centre.

The Yeppoon Rd site was previously the council treatment plant and animal plant.

The Gibb Group hopes the development is completed by the end of 2021.

DEVELOPMENT:

– Hungry Jacks: 260m2 space, with a drive-through and inside dining of 42 seats

– Gus’ Coffee: 128m2 with drive-through coffee and internal dining facilities

– Food and Petrol Outlet Fresh Trading Co.: 390m2 space, four bowsers

– Bunnings: 8,900 sqm, more than 7,000sqm bigger than the existing Yeppoon store

RELATED:

ANOTHER BIG DEVELOPMENT ON THE WAY FOR CAP COAST

PROPERTY DEVELOPER REACHES 10 YEAR MILESTONE

100 POTENTIAL JOBS AS BUNNINGS PLANS NEW CQ STORE

FIRST STORE OPENS AT MAJOR YEPPOON DEVELOPMENT