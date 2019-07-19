Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Business

Builder fined over unsafe work practices

by Chris Herde
19th Jul 2019 1:16 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

REGULATORS have swooped on a leading builder's Brisbane worksite issuing a raft of infringement notices over unsafe practices.

Workplace Health and Safety Queensland has fined McNab Constructions more than $4000 over its conduct at the Atrium retirement living project in Lutwyche.

According to the CFMEU, inspectors issued nine enforcement notices this week.

These include infringement notices relating to electrical safety and dangerous lifting, prohibition notices relating to formwork and unsafe crane use and a series of other improvement notices.

McNab HSE manager Michelle Rooney said: "We take safety very seriously and everything raised has already been closed out or in the process of being closed out.

"Our people are our greatest asset and their safety is our top priority, we pride ourselves on our safety record and strive to keep improving any way we can."

However, CFMEU assistant state secretary Jade Ingham said the conduct of the builder not only endangered the safety of workers and the general public, but also raised serious questions about the quality of the work being done.

"When you have infringement notices being issued by regulators that relate to critical project components like formwork potential investors would be within their rights to be asking serious questions about the structural integrity of the work," she said.

editors picks mcnab constructions workplace health and safety

Top Stories

    Update: Shocking CCTV shows remorseless vandals' spree

    premium_icon Update: Shocking CCTV shows remorseless vandals' spree

    News Police have charged two persons for damage and burglary at Donut King on Thursday night

    Tensions reach boiling point at community rehab forum

    premium_icon Tensions reach boiling point at community rehab forum

    News Emotional pleas from Parkhurst locals heard by QLD Health

    PCYC community support each other following youth tragedy.

    premium_icon PCYC community support each other following youth tragedy.

    News Youth leaders mourn for PCYC member Kyi Wells

    • 19th Jul 2019 12:03 PM
    What's on: Don't miss creek sessions by the coast

    premium_icon What's on: Don't miss creek sessions by the coast

    News Find out the hottest events across 72 hours in Central QLD region

    • 19th Jul 2019 12:00 PM