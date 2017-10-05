Builder reveals how many homes Rocky needs for Adani

Scott Kilpatrick says Rocky is going to need new homes to house Adani workers.

PROMINENT Rockhampton builder Scott Kilpatrick says the region will need to build 530 homes within two years on the back of Adani's announcement.

Mr Kilpatrick today shared his thoughts on the impact of housing 1700 Adani workers and their families in the region for the next 30 years.

He said announcement the region would get an upsurge in confidence as wise investors saw the bigger picture.

"The current Rockhampton rental vacancy rate is expected to drop from 4.7% down to 2.1% or possibly lower creating a reasonable demand for new quality 225sqm executive (miner family) homes," Mr Kilpatrick said.

"Whether you are talking 1700 direct jobs or the estimated 5300 in total including spin off and supporting jobs, it's all about you having good job security.

"For example; when someone builds a new home with our company, this creates employment for 63 (families) people.

"Whether it be glaziers, concreters, delivery drivers, painters, plumbing suppliers or whatever, each new home creates around $210,000 of local jobs and supplies."

He said over the past eight months he had calculated with this anticipated announcement Rockhampton would need to build 530 homes over the next 24 months.

"That is a lot of new apprenticeships and trainees," Mr Kilpatrick said.

"This will allow young people to plan their future easier and take that life changing step of faith.

"For some it will be to stop paying off (renting) someone else's home and build their own.

"For others, it will mean getting that new car at last.

"For the rest of us we can plan our holidays knowing we will have a job to return to.

"For the majority of people, we can stop worrying about letting our loved ones down and plan our work 'exit strategy' (comfortable retirement).

"I am not suggesting Adani will create an economic 'boom'. It is obvious this has the ability to stabilise our way of life here and bring us back to where CQ should be. No more businesses closing."